octotillo
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM
137 Apartments for rent in Octotillo, Chandler, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
21 Units Available
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1290 sqft
Residents live on stunning 1,900 acres with rolling fairways, tall trees and waterfalls. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes access to gym, pool, yoga and car-charging stations.
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
21 Units Available
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,094
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1320 sqft
You'll love coming home to these elegant apartments, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Spend the day relaxing at the sparkling pool, sauna, tennis court or media room. Here, convenience is key.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1058 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2043 West Periwinkle Way
2043 West Periwinkle Way, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2137 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Chandler's gated community of Montefino Village. This spacious home features almost 2200 sq. ft of living space. You will LOVE the beautiful flooring, neutral two-tone paint, and white plantation shutters.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
2511 W Queen Creek Road
2511 West Queen Creek Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Rare opportunity for long term Lease at this luxury penthouse! Enjoy the exceptional views of the pool from your private balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2333 W HEMLOCK Court
2333 West Hemlock Court, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1291 sqft
Rented thru July 15, 2021~WATERFRONT ~GOLF LOT~REMODELED~FURNISHED~SINGLE LEVEL~ 3 BED~2 BATH~READY FOR YOUR SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM ENJOYMENT~HEART OF OCOTILLO GOLF COURSE~2 QUEEN BEDROOMS AND ONE DOUBLE TWIN~OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH UPDATED HI END
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3320 S WATERFRONT Drive
3320 S Waterfront Dr, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2666 sqft
3 BD + DEN 2.5 BA 3330 SQ. FT NEWER HOME ON THE WATER IN THE WATERS AT OCOTILLO IN CHANDLER. SANDSTONE TILE IN WALK WAYS AND KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES, POOL/SPA, ALARM SYSTEM.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2477 W Market Pl. #63
2477 East Market Place, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1560 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2477 W Market Pl. #63 Available 07/23/20 Beautiful townhome in Sienna at Ocotillo - It isn't often that a rental home with so many upgrades and a sought after location becomes available.
Results within 1 mile of Octotillo
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
20 Units Available
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is a short walk to the shops on West Germann Road and a shorter drive to Route 202. Residents have the choice from one-, two- and three-bedroom units in this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
10 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1142 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
14 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1254 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
9 Units Available
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,207
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1182 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4351 S Purple Sage Drive
4351 South Purple Sage Drive, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2699 sqft
Gorgeous lakefront single story 2936 SqFt home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms along with private, heated infinity pool, above ground spa, paddle boat and gated community PLUS 3 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4880 S WILDFLOWER Place
4880 South Wildflower Place, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2907 sqft
Your new home is a single level in the heart of Ocotillo Lakes split floor plan, WATERFRONT lot with a pool and water fall overlooking your private dock. Huge kitchen, pantry, breakfast bar all open to the great room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1471 W Bartlett Way
1471 West Bartlett Way, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2524 sqft
Highly upgraded home with a gorgeous backyard! Fully furnished and stocked, open layout with gorgeous kitchen, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, breakfast bar and a formal dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4683 S OLEANDER Drive
4683 South Oleander Drive, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2524 sqft
EXTRAORDINARY WATERFRONT OFFERING EXPANSIVE LAKE VIEWS! Once you enter this home you will not want to leave!! 4 Bedroom Bath sleep 8 to 10 people ! Home is off Ocotillo Lake and features a pool that looks like it rolls right into the lake! Enjoy
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
23833 S PLEASANT Way
23833 S Pleasant Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1572 sqft
Gorgeous Furnished Villa! Available as of June 18! Update!! Jan/Feb $4000, April 2021 $3000. Seasonal rates apply.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
23602 S DESERT DANCE Court
23602 South Desert Dance Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1810 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Enjoy this luxurious home located in Sun Lakes This is a 55+ community has many outdoor amenities including Golf, Tennis, Community Restaurants and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2294 S BEVERLY Place
2294 South Beverly Place, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3063 sqft
Greated location, quite gated communities in South 202 / Chandler built by Fulton , the property sits on one of largest lots with huge back yard with kids playground and basket ball court and on a cul de sac street.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive
1926 West Grand Canyon Drive, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1953 sqft
Ocotillo is one of the premier communities in beautiful Chandler, Arizona. Golf, green spaces, close proximity to 3 freeways, shopping, sports and more. This almost new 2017 home is located in Via del Lago gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
940 W YOSEMITE Drive
940 Yosemite Drive, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3625 sqft
Welcome to your gorgeous new home featuring 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an office, and large loft.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
4442 South Wildflower Place
4442 South Wildflower Place, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2785 sqft
Great property with 4 bedrooms plus bonus room and 2 bathrooms. Home features tile and laminate throughout. Formal dining room, gourmet kitch with custom cabinets, granite counters, large island and desk/office area.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
685 W KAIBAB Place
685 West Kaibab Place, Chandler, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,890
3702 sqft
Stunning & move-in ready home in the most-desired neighborhood in Chandler- Fulton Ranch. This house is in Monterey Bay, a single-level only subdivision, set in the master-planned community with 28 acres of lakes, numerous parks, 3.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1944 W Canyon Way
1944 West Canyon Way, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1533 sqft
1944 W Canyon Way Available 04/10/20 Adorable home in Ocotillo Lakes - This beautiful home located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ocotillo Lakes is a steal! Single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, plenty of square footage.
