Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:59 AM

56 Studio Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 12:04 AM
23 Units Available
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,121
587 sqft
This is where elegance meets style. Fresh interiors with hardwood floors, granite counters and central air for comfort. Nest technology throughout the community with features like a yoga studio, refreshing pool, gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
The Provinces
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$960
476 sqft
Charming apartments with stand-up showers and pool/courtyard views. Community includes a fitness center, basketball court, and lakes and streams. Near I-10 and US Route 60. Enjoy the green space at South Mountain Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 12:28 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Chandler
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:34 AM
$
15 Units Available
The Island at Ocotillo
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,239
610 sqft
Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo! Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
Results within 1 mile of Chandler
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Ahwatukee
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,023
575 sqft
Array South Mountain is a community in the Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood. Units are near I-10 and feature amenities like garbage disposals, fireplaces, and walk-in closets.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1498 W Commerce Ave.
1498 West Commerce Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$3,750
4063 sqft
1498 W Commerce Ave. Available 08/01/20 Unique and one of its kind Lake community, 4000 + SFT, Gilbert - HOUSE IS BEING REMODELED.
Results within 5 miles of Chandler
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$810
540 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,004
430 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$950
506 sqft
Units have vinyl wood plank flooring, washers and dryers. Amenities include picnic areas with BBQ grills and a business center. Convenient location near the Arizona Mills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$851
443 sqft
Contemporary apartments located just minutes away from the Freeway, Arizona University and Tempe Marketplace. Community has a sundeck, BBQ grills and a campus shuttle. Units feature gourmet kitchens and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Rotary Park
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$785
418 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and custom wood cabinetry. Residents enjoy access to a billiards room, tennis court and laundry center. Have fun at nearby Mesa Golfland Sunsplash and Fiesta Mall. By Superstition Freeway.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 12:25 AM
$
32 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,034
514 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Roosevelt
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$855
490 sqft
Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Fiesta
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,053
413 sqft
Villetta is located in Mesa, just off US 60 and Loop 202. Each newly renovated unit offers hardwood floors, garbage disposals, dishwashers and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,055
530 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
University Heights
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$930
410 sqft
Convenient to Arizona State University Tempe campus. Stylish apartments with glass-top stoves and hardwood floors. On-site bocce ball court, complimentary Java Bar, two swimming pools and two laundry rooms. On-call maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
17 Units Available
Tempe Gardens
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$877
375 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 12:40 AM
13 Units Available
Duke Manor
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$729
380 sqft
Convenient to Highways 60, 101 and 202. Multiple on-site amenities, including a bark park, laundry, fitness center and two swimming pools. On-site maintenance and covered car parking available. Rent includes air conditioning, heating and electricity.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 12:25 AM
$
31 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,460
853 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
21 Units Available
Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,212
845 sqft
Comfortable kitchen with all appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and extra storage space. Pet friendly, carport, business center and conference room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$845
430 sqft
Residents enjoy amenities like a playground, courtyard and grill, and onsite management. Units feature spacious closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and dishwasher. Located minutes from the Escobedo Historic District, off of Country Club Dr.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 12:14 AM
26 Units Available
Dobson Ranch
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$955
415 sqft
Residents live in units with patio/balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Luxury community offers 24-hour maintenance, tennis court, volleyball court, and yoga. Excellent location close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 12:33 AM
10 Units Available
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
426 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. Utilities included. Smoke-free community with swimming pool, clubhouse, study areas and laundry service. Pet-friendly. Walking distance to Light Rail station.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
3 Units Available
Comite de Families en Accion
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$769
450 sqft
Recently renovated studio and one-bedroom apartments. Granite-style countertops, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Laundry care center, swimming pool and picnic area. Near public transportation. Easy access to loops 101 & 202 and Hwy 60.

July 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chandler rents declined significantly over the past month

Chandler rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chandler stand at $1,152 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,435 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chandler's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chandler throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chandler

    Rent growth in Chandler has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chandler is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Chandler's median two-bedroom rent of $1,435 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chandler remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Albuquerque (+1.3%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Dallas (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $889, $1,192, and $1,133 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chandler than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Chandler is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

