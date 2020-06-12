Apartment List
/
AZ
/
chandler
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM

118 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Windmills West
6 Units Available
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1263 sqft
Resort-style living near Windmills West Park in Chandler. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces and patios/balconies. Pet friendly. Community features pool, gym, yoga and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
37 Units Available
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1488 sqft
Great location close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall and San Tan Village. Community includes parking, pool and trash valet. Units feature dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1198 sqft
Close to I-10, these luxury apartments are near all the action. Units feature amenities such as a full-size washers and dryers, oak cabinets, and detached garages. This community is within controlled-access gates.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1320 sqft
Luxury community includes swimming pools, whirlpool spas and fitness center. Located in Chandler, with easy access to major highways for commuters. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ice maker and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Trevi
635 S Ellis St, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1249 sqft
Situated just a short drive away from Chandler's best dining options and coolest golf courses. Residents have access to resort-style swimming pools, spas, a fitness center, Wi-Fi enabled clubhouse and game rooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Oasis Neighborhood
13 Units Available
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1474 sqft
Located between W Grace Blvd and W Palomino Drive. Stylish apartments include in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a pool, a sauna and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1074 sqft
Located in Chandler, close to the 101, 202, and 60 freeways. Community has Wi-Fi, health club, and pool. Units feature balconies, raised ceilings, and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1235 sqft
With community amenities including a BBQ/grill, pool and clubhouse, Montage at Pecos Ranch, Chandler, AZ offers luxury apartments featuring bespoke kitchens and patio/balcony. Close to Loop 101 and local employers such as Paypal and Motorola.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1360 sqft
Variety of floor plans each featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryers and walk-in closets. Community features a resort-style pool and spa, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace/lounge area.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
$
Fox Crossing
9 Units Available
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1182 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
26 Units Available
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1256 sqft
Convenient location in Chandler, close to museums, schools, and parks. Units offer hardwood floors, dishwasher, and laundry. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, bike storage, and game room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
10 Units Available
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1276 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
$
17 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1254 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
10 Units Available
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and open layouts. Lots of community offerings, including a grilling station, pool, and gym. Conveniently located near Chandler Fashion Center, Wild Horse Pass Casino and Loop 101.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
24 Units Available
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1230 sqft
Coronado Crossing sits just off the 101, a stone's throw from Thude Park. Units are pet-friendly and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and fresh carpet.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
31 Units Available
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1232 sqft
Luxury community has multiple pools and spas, basketball court, and fitness center. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Great location in Chandler close to pharmacy, banks, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
$
8 Units Available
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1372 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chandler Fashion District close to Downtown Chandler and Price Road. Community features resort-style pool, fitness facility and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1572 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and recreation. Spacious units have stunning wood finishes, stainless steel appliances, and great views. Community features yoga, Bark Park, and an outdoor Lounge with kitchen and entertainment area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1452 sqft
Close to Loop 101 and I-10. Also near area shops and restaurants. Apartments offer open-concept living areas, fully equipped kitchens, private balconies or patios, and detached garage parking. Resort-inspired swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
$
20 Units Available
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1400 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes in a gated community with swimming pool, spa and poolside cabanas. Beautiful views of the desert landscape. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel sinks, granite counters and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
14 Units Available
Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,191
1570 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with many interior upgrades. Rooftop lofts available with 18-foot ceilings. In the Silk Stocking neighborhood close to Chandler High School.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Joshua Village
22 Units Available
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1198 sqft
Convenient location close to beautiful, 40-acre Desert Breeze Park. Luxurious community has 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, pool, and gym. Units feature patio/balcony, unit laundry, fireplace, ceiling fans, and bathtub.

June 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chandler rents decline sharply over the past month

Chandler rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chandler stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,442 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chandler's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chandler, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chandler

    As rents have increased slightly in Chandler, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chandler is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Chandler's median two-bedroom rent of $1,442 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Chandler.
    • While Chandler's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chandler than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Chandler is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChandler 3 BedroomsChandler Accessible ApartmentsChandler Apartments under $1,000Chandler Apartments under $800Chandler Apartments under $900
    Chandler Apartments with BalconyChandler Apartments with GarageChandler Apartments with GymChandler Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChandler Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
    Chandler Apartments with Washer-DryerChandler Cheap PlacesChandler Dog Friendly ApartmentsChandler Furnished ApartmentsChandler Luxury PlacesChandler Pet Friendly PlacesChandler Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
    Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
    Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    OctotilloThe Provinces
    The Island At Ocotillo
    Oasis Neighborhood

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
    Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
    Paradise Valley Community College