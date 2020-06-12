Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

122 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
920 sqft
Luxurious community offers fitness center, spa and pool with sun deck. Apartments are pet-friendly and have washer and dryer. Just a few minutes away from Chandler Fashion Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1047 sqft
Community features BBQ picnic area, fitness center and lighted sand volleyball court. Homes offer full-size washer and dryer and ice maker. Conveniently situated in Chandler, close to grocery stores, with easy commute to Motorola.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Stonefield
20 Units Available
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1146 sqft
Located in the Chandler area, close to South Dobson Road. Apartments include a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and a working fireplace. Pool, coffee bar and game room available to residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
38 Units Available
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1178 sqft
Great location close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall and San Tan Village. Community includes parking, pool and trash valet. Units feature dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
26 Units Available
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1050 sqft
Convenient location in Chandler, close to museums, schools, and parks. Units offer hardwood floors, dishwasher, and laundry. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, bike storage, and game room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
29 Units Available
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1129 sqft
Perfect mixture of elegance and style with can't-miss social spaces, featuring a resort-style pool and spa, yoga studio and fitness center, and spacious dog park. Recently updated homes include granite counters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
$
20 Units Available
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1166 sqft
This is where elegance meets style. Fresh interiors with hardwood floors, granite counters and central air for comfort. Nest technology throughout the community with features like a yoga studio, refreshing pool, gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
29 Units Available
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1041 sqft
Luxury community includes swimming pools, whirlpool spas and fitness center. Located in Chandler, with easy access to major highways for commuters. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ice maker and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Joshua Village
22 Units Available
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1005 sqft
Convenient location close to beautiful, 40-acre Desert Breeze Park. Luxurious community has 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, pool, and gym. Units feature patio/balcony, unit laundry, fireplace, ceiling fans, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
With community amenities including a BBQ/grill, pool and clubhouse, Montage at Pecos Ranch, Chandler, AZ offers luxury apartments featuring bespoke kitchens and patio/balcony. Close to Loop 101 and local employers such as Paypal and Motorola.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
924 sqft
Lakeside apartment community near some of Chandler's best schools and shops. Apartments include air conditioning and private patios or balconies. Community offers a tennis court, swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. On-site maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oasis Neighborhood
13 Units Available
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1151 sqft
Located between W Grace Blvd and W Palomino Drive. Stylish apartments include in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a pool, a sauna and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Windmills West
15 Units Available
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1046 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer pet friendly living with five star amenities. Modern kitchens, fireplaces, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet friendly community with fitness center, volleyball court, two pools, spa. Transit close-by, parks, shopping.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
20 Units Available
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1054 sqft
Uptown Chandler area near Fashion District and tech companies. Stainless steel kitchens with ice maker, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Pet-friendly community with sports, games, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
20 Units Available
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Smack dab in Chandler, these luxury apartments are just minutes from San Marcos Elementary School. Each unit has wooden floors, a modern kitchen and dishwasher. Carport, gym and putting green.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
988 sqft
Located in Chandler, close to the 101, 202, and 60 freeways. Community has Wi-Fi, health club, and pool. Units feature balconies, raised ceilings, and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oasis Neighborhood
16 Units Available
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
952 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Cats and dogs allowed. Swim in the pool during hot days. Close to shops and restaurants along Arizona Avenue.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1125 sqft
Variety of floor plans each featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryers and walk-in closets. Community features a resort-style pool and spa, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace/lounge area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
875 sqft
Delightful location, close to the I-10 and Loop 101, with easy access to public transportation and plenty of shopping nearby. Residents can enjoy access to picnic areas with barbecue, swimming pools and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
$
Fox Crossing
9 Units Available
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
978 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
25 Units Available
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1051 sqft
Camden Pecos Ranch is a pet-friendly community. Units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances. The area is just off 202 Loop, and just 2 miles from Chandler Fashion Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
$
The Island at Ocotillo
21 Units Available
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1106 sqft
Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo! Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
14 Units Available
Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1129 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with many interior upgrades. Rooftop lofts available with 18-foot ceilings. In the Silk Stocking neighborhood close to Chandler High School.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Downtown Chandler
18 Units Available
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1157 sqft
Walking distance to Folley Park in pleasant Chandler location. Load of amenities, including courtyard, elevator and business center. 24-gym with yoga and pool. Dogs and cats welcome in modern, new apartments.

June 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chandler rents decline sharply over the past month

Chandler rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chandler stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,442 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chandler's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chandler, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chandler

    As rents have increased slightly in Chandler, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chandler is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Chandler's median two-bedroom rent of $1,442 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Chandler.
    • While Chandler's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chandler than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Chandler is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

