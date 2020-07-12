/
downtown chandler
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
175 Apartments for rent in Downtown Chandler, Chandler, AZ
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
18 Units Available
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
13 Units Available
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,117
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to Folley Park in pleasant Chandler location. Load of amenities, including courtyard, elevator and business center. 24-gym with yoga and pool. Dogs and cats welcome in modern, new apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Chandler
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
13 Units Available
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1387 sqft
Smack dab in Chandler, these luxury apartments are just minutes from San Marcos Elementary School. Each unit has wooden floors, a modern kitchen and dishwasher. Carport, gym and putting green.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,194
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1312 sqft
Located in city center, with major shopping and dining options nearby. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with large closets, private balconies, breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1074 sqft
Located in Chandler, close to the 101, 202, and 60 freeways. Community has Wi-Fi, health club, and pool. Units feature balconies, raised ceilings, and washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
21 Units Available
Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,266
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with many interior upgrades. Rooftop lofts available with 18-foot ceilings. In the Silk Stocking neighborhood close to Chandler High School.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,056
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Cenpatico and Frye Elementary schools. Air-conditioned apartments with fireplaces, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, and window coverings. Fitness center with free weights.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,113
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1400 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes in a gated community with swimming pool, spa and poolside cabanas. Beautiful views of the desert landscape. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel sinks, granite counters and black appliances.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1341 sqft
Community features BBQ picnic area, fitness center and lighted sand volleyball court. Homes offer full-size washer and dryer and ice maker. Conveniently situated in Chandler, close to grocery stores, with easy commute to Motorola.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,109
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1242 sqft
Situated in the heart of Chandler and within easy reach of Route 87 and Loop 202. Apartments feature soaking tubs, oversized patios and gourmet kitchens. Multiple amenities, including a volleyball court and two swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Enjoy kitchens equipped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. In-unit laundry. Outdoor swimming pool and hot tub. Carport and garage available to protect vehicles.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
801 S JAY Street
801 South Jay Street, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1710 sqft
This 4 Bedroom single level home is placed in the midst of a primarily quite owner occupied neighborhood with homes that show pride of ownership. Active HOA Board provides a great community feel.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1161 W SARAGOSA Street
1161 West Saragosa Street, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1673 sqft
Wonderful single-level three bedroom home on a north/south loot in a great Chandler neighborhood near parks, shopping, dining and easy access to the Loop 202. This 1673 sq. ft.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
828 W KESLER Lane
828 West Kesler Lane, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1673 sqft
Ideal floor plan. Open and spacious. Upon entry you will walk into the formal Living and Dining Room with custom paint and tiled flooring. Den/Office faces the front of the home for optimal use.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1035 W Chicago Ct
1035 West Chicago Court, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1675 sqft
1035 W Chicago Ct Available 08/17/20 AVAILABLE 8/17/2020!!! - What a great yard with quality built Shasta pool! Great location just off the 202 at Alma School and Frye - near hospital, Chandler Fashion Mall, and a multitude of Restaurants and
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Chandler
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,180
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-10, these luxury apartments are near all the action. Units feature amenities such as a full-size washers and dryers, oak cabinets, and detached garages. This community is within controlled-access gates.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1525 sqft
Great location right in Gilbert Town Square at Gilbert Road and Civic Center Drive. Upscale apartments with modern finishes. Community features a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and patio area with outdoor spots for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,152
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
905 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with luxury flourishes such as stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Right next to Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Numerous dining and shopping options nearby.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Trevi
635 S Ellis St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,197
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1249 sqft
Situated just a short drive away from Chandler's best dining options and coolest golf courses. Residents have access to resort-style swimming pools, spas, a fitness center, Wi-Fi enabled clubhouse and game rooms.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cantera apartments in Chandler, AZ is a recently renovated luxury living space fitted with granite counters and built-in fireplace. Near to Loop 202, the complex comes with communal clubhouse, fire-pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Variety of floor plans each featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryers and walk-in closets. Community features a resort-style pool and spa, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace/lounge area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
20 Units Available
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1372 sqft
Located just minutes from Intel, Chandler Regional Hospital, and Wells Fargo. Apartments have nine foot ceilings, wood-vinyl plank flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes pool, BBQs, and cabanas.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
756 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
943 sqft
Lakeside apartment community near some of Chandler's best schools and shops. Apartments include air conditioning and private patios or balconies. Community offers a tennis court, swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. On-site maintenance available.
