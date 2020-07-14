Liv Avenida

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

limit: 3 pets (can have two dogs and one cat or a different combination just not 3 dogs).

restrictions: We accept all breeds EXCEPT Doberman Pinchers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Chow-Chows, Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and any dog-wolf mix, or mix containing one of aforementioned breeds.

Dogs fee: $435 per dog. rent: $35/month per dog.