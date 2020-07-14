Liv Avenida

Lease Length: 10-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.75 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $240 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 3 pets (can have two dogs and one cat or a different combination just not 3 dogs).
restrictions: We accept all breeds EXCEPT Doberman Pinchers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Chow-Chows, Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and any dog-wolf mix, or mix containing one of aforementioned breeds.
Dogs
fee: $435 per dog.
rent: $35/month per dog.
Cats
fee: $300 per cat.
rent: $30/month per cat.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in lease (1 per unit), Detached garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units, Detached garage: $125/month