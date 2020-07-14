All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

Liv Avenida

3250 S Arizona Ave · (480) 360-5754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85248

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2131 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,361

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 2058 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,401

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 1082 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,474

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1066 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,729

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2046 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,944

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Liv Avenida.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool
pet friendly
business center
car charging
car wash area
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
dog park
e-payments
game room
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Liv Avenida offers residents a unified community life with
outstanding amenities that encourage health, fun, and luxury.
Socialize with your friends and neighbors at The Hub or our
resort-style pool, keep up with your physical fitness goals in our
24/7 fitness center, and relax in your modern apartment outfitted
with the appliances and space you need to live comfortably. Find a
place you can truly belong at this community many residents call
home. Get to know our on-site staff to get a taste of our world-class service
yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.75 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $240 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 3 pets (can have two dogs and one cat or a different combination just not 3 dogs).
restrictions: We accept all breeds EXCEPT Doberman Pinchers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Chow-Chows, Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and any dog-wolf mix, or mix containing one of aforementioned breeds.
Dogs
fee: $435 per dog.
rent: $35/month per dog.
Cats
fee: $300 per cat.
rent: $30/month per cat.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in lease (1 per unit), Detached garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units, Detached garage: $125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Liv Avenida have any available units?
Liv Avenida has 7 units available starting at $1,361 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Liv Avenida have?
Some of Liv Avenida's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liv Avenida currently offering any rent specials?
Liv Avenida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liv Avenida pet-friendly?
Yes, Liv Avenida is pet friendly.
Does Liv Avenida offer parking?
Yes, Liv Avenida offers parking.
Does Liv Avenida have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Liv Avenida offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Liv Avenida have a pool?
Yes, Liv Avenida has a pool.
Does Liv Avenida have accessible units?
Yes, Liv Avenida has accessible units.
Does Liv Avenida have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Liv Avenida has units with dishwashers.
