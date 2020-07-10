159 Luxury Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ

AL
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,213
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1312 sqft
Located in city center, with major shopping and dining options nearby. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with large closets, private balconies, breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
12 Units Available
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and open layouts. Lots of community offerings, including a grilling station, pool, and gym. Conveniently located near Chandler Fashion Center, Wild Horse Pass Casino and Loop 101.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
$
14 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1254 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
19 Units Available
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1372 sqft
Located just minutes from Intel, Chandler Regional Hospital, and Wells Fargo. Apartments have nine foot ceilings, wood-vinyl plank flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes pool, BBQs, and cabanas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Stonefield
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1285 sqft
Located in the Chandler area, close to South Dobson Road. Apartments include a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and a working fireplace. Pool, coffee bar and game room available to residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,180
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-10, these luxury apartments are near all the action. Units feature amenities such as a full-size washers and dryers, oak cabinets, and detached garages. This community is within controlled-access gates.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Oasis Neighborhood
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1474 sqft
Located between W Grace Blvd and W Palomino Drive. Stylish apartments include in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a pool, a sauna and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
14 Units Available
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1523 sqft
San Valencia is a place where you can experience a secure, serene lifestyle in one of the fastest-growing communities in the country.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
12 Units Available
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,000
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1159 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chandler Fashion District close to Downtown Chandler and Price Road. Community features resort-style pool, fitness facility and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
21 Units Available
Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,251
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with many interior upgrades. Rooftop lofts available with 18-foot ceilings. In the Silk Stocking neighborhood close to Chandler High School.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
9 Units Available
Fox Crossing
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1182 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,213
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1059 sqft
Welcome to resort-style living. You'll always feel on vacation with a sparkling pool, hot tub, fire pit, 24-hour gym and more world-class amenities designed for your comfort. Fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
8 Units Available
San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,358
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1278 sqft
Luxurious homes feature arched hallways, 9-foot ceilings and abundant storage. Located in Chandler School District, close to employers like Banner Health and Bank of America. Community includes fountain, lush landscaping and resort-like atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Downtown Chandler
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,117
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to Folley Park in pleasant Chandler location. Load of amenities, including courtyard, elevator and business center. 24-gym with yoga and pool. Dogs and cats welcome in modern, new apartments.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
$
14 Units Available
The Island at Ocotillo
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,239
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1106 sqft
Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo! Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
22 Units Available
Octotillo
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,104
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1320 sqft
You'll love coming home to these elegant apartments, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Spend the day relaxing at the sparkling pool, sauna, tennis court or media room. Here, convenience is key.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1235 sqft
With community amenities including a BBQ/grill, pool and clubhouse, Montage at Pecos Ranch, Chandler, AZ offers luxury apartments featuring bespoke kitchens and patio/balcony. Close to Loop 101 and local employers such as Paypal and Motorola.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Oasis Neighborhood
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,392
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1236 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Cats and dogs allowed. Swim in the pool during hot days. Close to shops and restaurants along Arizona Avenue.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,109
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1242 sqft
Situated in the heart of Chandler and within easy reach of Route 87 and Loop 202. Apartments feature soaking tubs, oversized patios and gourmet kitchens. Multiple amenities, including a volleyball court and two swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
875 sqft
Delightful location, close to the I-10 and Loop 101, with easy access to public transportation and plenty of shopping nearby. Residents can enjoy access to picnic areas with barbecue, swimming pools and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
$
12 Units Available
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,224
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1474 sqft
This community is just steps from Chandler Festival and the Chandler Fashion Center mall. Residents' furry friends are welcome, and there's an on-site tennis court, pool and gym. Units feature French doors and energy-efficient windows.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
142 Units Available
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1279 sqft
Smart. Connection. Community. Just a few of the things that come standard at The District at Chandler. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes near Intel were made to make your life easier – and a lot more high tech.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Variety of floor plans each featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryers and walk-in closets. Community features a resort-style pool and spa, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace/lounge area.
Rent Report
Chandler

July 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chandler rents declined significantly over the past month

Chandler rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chandler stand at $1,152 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,435 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chandler's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chandler throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chandler

    Rent growth in Chandler has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chandler is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Chandler's median two-bedroom rent of $1,435 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chandler remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Albuquerque (+1.3%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Dallas (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $889, $1,192, and $1,133 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chandler than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Chandler is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

