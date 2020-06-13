116 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
875 sqft
Delightful location, close to the I-10 and Loop 101, with easy access to public transportation and plenty of shopping nearby. Residents can enjoy access to picnic areas with barbecue, swimming pools and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
33 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
26 Units Available
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,197
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1256 sqft
Convenient location in Chandler, close to museums, schools, and parks. Units offer hardwood floors, dishwasher, and laundry. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, bike storage, and game room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Windmills West
7 Units Available
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1263 sqft
Resort-style living near Windmills West Park in Chandler. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces and patios/balconies. Pet friendly. Community features pool, gym, yoga and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
31 Units Available
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1245 sqft
Perfect mixture of elegance and style with can't-miss social spaces, featuring a resort-style pool and spa, yoga studio and fitness center, and spacious dog park. Recently updated homes include granite counters.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
36 Units Available
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1488 sqft
Great location close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall and San Tan Village. Community includes parking, pool and trash valet. Units feature dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
26 Units Available
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1268 sqft
Camden Pecos Ranch is a pet-friendly community. Units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances. The area is just off 202 Loop, and just 2 miles from Chandler Fashion Center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
12 Units Available
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,114
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
906 sqft
Close to some of Chandler's best schools, shops, museums and parks. Each apartment is equipped with a walk-in closet, private balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Coffee bar, fitness center and multiple swimming pools on-site.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Fox Crossing
9 Units Available
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1182 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
9 Units Available
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,371
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1276 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
$
156 Units Available
District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1279 sqft
Smart. Connection. Community. Just a few of the things that come standard at The District at Chandler. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes near Intel were made to make your life easier – and a lot more high tech.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
30 Units Available
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,049
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1232 sqft
Luxury community has multiple pools and spas, basketball court, and fitness center. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Great location in Chandler close to pharmacy, banks, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
$
The Island at Ocotillo
21 Units Available
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,099
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1106 sqft
Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo! Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
24 Units Available
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1230 sqft
Coronado Crossing sits just off the 101, a stone's throw from Thude Park. Units are pet-friendly and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and fresh carpet.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
10 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
$
7 Units Available
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,102
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1159 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chandler Fashion District close to Downtown Chandler and Price Road. Community features resort-style pool, fitness facility and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
$
Downtown Chandler
18 Units Available
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and open layouts. Lots of community offerings, including a grilling station, pool, and gym. Conveniently located near Chandler Fashion Center, Wild Horse Pass Casino and Loop 101.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Joshua Village
22 Units Available
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,082
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1198 sqft
Convenient location close to beautiful, 40-acre Desert Breeze Park. Luxurious community has 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, pool, and gym. Units feature patio/balcony, unit laundry, fireplace, ceiling fans, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,098
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1312 sqft
Located in city center, with major shopping and dining options nearby. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with large closets, private balconies, breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,282
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1570 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with many interior upgrades. Rooftop lofts available with 18-foot ceilings. In the Silk Stocking neighborhood close to Chandler High School.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
16 Units Available
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Intel, Chandler Regional Hospital, and Wells Fargo. Apartments have nine foot ceilings, wood-vinyl plank flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes pool, BBQs, and cabanas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown Chandler
15 Units Available
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,093
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,533
1726 sqft
Walking distance to Folley Park in pleasant Chandler location. Load of amenities, including courtyard, elevator and business center. 24-gym with yoga and pool. Dogs and cats welcome in modern, new apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Stonefield
19 Units Available
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1285 sqft
Located in the Chandler area, close to South Dobson Road. Apartments include a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and a working fireplace. Pool, coffee bar and game room available to residents.
City Guide for Chandler, AZ

Chandler is a suburb of Phoenix located in what locals call the “East Valley’. And really, Chandler is the consummate “suburb”; it’s a place just outside a major city where people who don’t want to pay to live in Phoenix, live. The cost of living there is considerably less, especially concerning apartments, with the cost of an apartment in Chandler being roughly half the cost of an apartment in downtown Phoenix.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chandler? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chandler, AZ

Finding an apartment in Chandler that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

