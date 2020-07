Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed conference room carport courtyard playground 24hr maintenance online portal pet friendly

Winner of a 2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award and Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. The benefits of living in East Valley and Chandler, AZ are beautifully represented at Towne Square Apartment Homes. Local flowers and lush trees abound are against the backdrop of southwestern architecture and style. The location, just north of Chandler Boulevard and one block west of the 101 Loop, offers a quiet residential atmosphere convenient to downtown Chandler and the Fashion Center. We are also adjacent to Kyrene Del Sureno Elementary School and Harter Park. Our great location, numerous amenities, and professional management team have made Towne Square a top-rated apartment rental community. We strive to provide an exceptional living experience.



Towne Square offers ten unique floor plans with one, two or three-bedroom layouts to fit every lifestyle. Every apartment home has a private patio, full kitchen with efficient appliances, washer/dryer, large cl