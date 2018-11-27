All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

9514 4th Ave NE

9514 4th Avenue Northeast · (425) 591-5692
Location

9514 4th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9514 4th Ave NE · Avail. Jul 1

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2069 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
9514 4th Ave NE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3BD/2BA MAPLE LEAF HOME FOR RENT W/ EASY COMMUTE - **$3495/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW!!**
**3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 2069 SF**
**12 month lease preferred**
**First months rent ($3495) and Deposit ($3495) due upon move in**
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This spacious, beautiful home offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a great Maple Leaf community within the acclaimed Seattle School District. Recently remodeled with high end finishes and in great shape. The gourmet kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage. Lots of windows providing great natural light! Fireplace in formal living room creates great focal point.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood, while still being close to many restaurants, shopping choices, and entertainment. Lot is nicely landscaped with lush plants and bushes as well as being fully fenced. Flat, grassy front yard and backyard is perfect for kids or get-togethers with friends and family. Home offers attached garage with large storage space downstairs. WALKING DISTANCE to bus lines and Northgate transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Seattle area schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:
-Olympic View Elementary
-Eckstein Middle School
-Nathan Hale High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-University of Washington, University Village, Childrens Hospital
-Lake Washington, Lake Union, Union Bay, Green Lake, and Pontiac Bay all very close.
-Magnuson Park, Mathews Beach Park, Sand Point Community Center, Burke-Gilman Bicycle Trail
-Amazon, Microsoft, UW, Northgate Mall, Facebook & many other businesses nearby

This home has everything you could want and more! Live in Luxury! Email or call today!

(RLNE4325995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9514 4th Ave NE have any available units?
9514 4th Ave NE has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9514 4th Ave NE have?
Some of 9514 4th Ave NE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9514 4th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9514 4th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9514 4th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 9514 4th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9514 4th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 9514 4th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 9514 4th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9514 4th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9514 4th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9514 4th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9514 4th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9514 4th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9514 4th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9514 4th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
