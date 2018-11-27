Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

9514 4th Ave NE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3BD/2BA MAPLE LEAF HOME FOR RENT W/ EASY COMMUTE - **$3495/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW!!**

**3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 2069 SF**

**12 month lease preferred**

**First months rent ($3495) and Deposit ($3495) due upon move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This spacious, beautiful home offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a great Maple Leaf community within the acclaimed Seattle School District. Recently remodeled with high end finishes and in great shape. The gourmet kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage. Lots of windows providing great natural light! Fireplace in formal living room creates great focal point.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood, while still being close to many restaurants, shopping choices, and entertainment. Lot is nicely landscaped with lush plants and bushes as well as being fully fenced. Flat, grassy front yard and backyard is perfect for kids or get-togethers with friends and family. Home offers attached garage with large storage space downstairs. WALKING DISTANCE to bus lines and Northgate transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Seattle area schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-Olympic View Elementary

-Eckstein Middle School

-Nathan Hale High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-University of Washington, University Village, Childrens Hospital

-Lake Washington, Lake Union, Union Bay, Green Lake, and Pontiac Bay all very close.

-Magnuson Park, Mathews Beach Park, Sand Point Community Center, Burke-Gilman Bicycle Trail

-Amazon, Microsoft, UW, Northgate Mall, Facebook & many other businesses nearby



This home has everything you could want and more! Live in Luxury! Email or call today!



