Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

931 27th Ave Available 05/14/20 Bright and charming rambler in the heart of Madrona - Please email to schedule a tour: heather.geurkink@gmail.com



Remodeled in 2010 but with lots of artist charm. Open concept living that make your life flows seamlessly from living, to cooking, and to dining. Bamboo and title floor with radiation heating throughout the house. Three generous bedrooms provide comfortable living. A two-story modern atrium that is ideal for your home and art projects! Large and fully fenced yard with a beautiful deck area that is great for summer entertainment. Fruit trees in the yard, including 1 apple, 4 plum and cherry trees. Large storage area. Washer and dryer in the house. The best of this place is the location! It is near in the heart of Madrona but in a wonderful neighborhood, which provides the balance between quietness and excellent shopping and restaurants nearby. Close to downtown Seattle, I90 and 520 freeway.



We are processing applications at this time. Please hold off on applying if you want to move forward with the home.



It is available 05/14/20. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too



(RLNE5717018)