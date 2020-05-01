All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

931 27th Ave

931 27th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

931 27th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
931 27th Ave Available 05/14/20 Bright and charming rambler in the heart of Madrona - Please email to schedule a tour: heather.geurkink@gmail.com

Remodeled in 2010 but with lots of artist charm. Open concept living that make your life flows seamlessly from living, to cooking, and to dining. Bamboo and title floor with radiation heating throughout the house. Three generous bedrooms provide comfortable living. A two-story modern atrium that is ideal for your home and art projects! Large and fully fenced yard with a beautiful deck area that is great for summer entertainment. Fruit trees in the yard, including 1 apple, 4 plum and cherry trees. Large storage area. Washer and dryer in the house. The best of this place is the location! It is near in the heart of Madrona but in a wonderful neighborhood, which provides the balance between quietness and excellent shopping and restaurants nearby. Close to downtown Seattle, I90 and 520 freeway.

We are processing applications at this time. Please hold off on applying if you want to move forward with the home.

It is available 05/14/20. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too

(RLNE5717018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 27th Ave have any available units?
931 27th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 27th Ave have?
Some of 931 27th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 27th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
931 27th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 27th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 27th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 931 27th Ave offer parking?
No, 931 27th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 931 27th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 27th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 27th Ave have a pool?
No, 931 27th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 931 27th Ave have accessible units?
No, 931 27th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 931 27th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 27th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

