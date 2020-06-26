All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9205 Wallingford AVE N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9205 Wallingford AVE N.
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:15 PM

9205 Wallingford AVE N.

9205 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9205 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9205 Wallingford AVE N. Available 09/05/19 4 Beds / 2 Baths House, closet to North Seattle College & Green Lake. - Come and appreciate this house located close to North Seattle College and green lake.
House has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Two more office spaces in the finished daylight basement.
Hardwood floor, fire place, natural gas heater and hot water tank.
Two car garage with electricity which can be used as an office or work studio.

First/Last/Deposit. (LMR could be spread out with good credit)

Please contact Zerky at zliang@wpirealestate.com or 425-243-6371 for more information.

Offered by WPI Real Estate.

(RLNE3322469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 Wallingford AVE N. have any available units?
9205 Wallingford AVE N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9205 Wallingford AVE N. currently offering any rent specials?
9205 Wallingford AVE N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 Wallingford AVE N. pet-friendly?
No, 9205 Wallingford AVE N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9205 Wallingford AVE N. offer parking?
Yes, 9205 Wallingford AVE N. offers parking.
Does 9205 Wallingford AVE N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 Wallingford AVE N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 Wallingford AVE N. have a pool?
No, 9205 Wallingford AVE N. does not have a pool.
Does 9205 Wallingford AVE N. have accessible units?
No, 9205 Wallingford AVE N. does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 Wallingford AVE N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9205 Wallingford AVE N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9205 Wallingford AVE N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9205 Wallingford AVE N. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University