9205 Wallingford AVE N. Available 09/05/19 4 Beds / 2 Baths House, closet to North Seattle College & Green Lake. - Come and appreciate this house located close to North Seattle College and green lake.

House has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Two more office spaces in the finished daylight basement.

Hardwood floor, fire place, natural gas heater and hot water tank.

Two car garage with electricity which can be used as an office or work studio.



First/Last/Deposit. (LMR could be spread out with good credit)



Please contact Zerky at zliang@wpirealestate.com or 425-243-6371 for more information.



Offered by WPI Real Estate.



