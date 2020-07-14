All apartments in Seattle
Eastlake Flats

2820 Eastlake Ave E · (206) 202-7522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2820 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 167 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Aug 9

$928

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 199 sqft

Unit 613 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 152 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eastlake Flats.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
green community
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bbq/grill
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
We are offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment during Covid-19.



Eastlake Flats is located on Eastlake Avenue East, just minutes from downtown Seattle. Eastlake Flats is an efficient alternative to the traditional apartment home, with an emphasis on the minimalist floor-plans of our micro-studios, to help reduce our carbon footprint and provide rent relief in the increasingly unaffordable Seattle market. Please note that these are true micro-studios, square footage and pricing details below, each with beautiful fixtures and finishes and amazing city and mountain views. Eastlake Flats is the perfect place to call home.Our community is close to downtown Seattle, Capital Hill and so many other great neighborhoods just minutes away! Don't miss out on our spectacular views of South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $29 per Adult over 18 years included in the lease
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: Prorated 1st month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Poiseenos Animals, ExoticAnimals
Dogs
rent: $50
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presea Canario, German Sheperds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any Hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds,
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eastlake Flats have any available units?
Eastlake Flats has 5 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Eastlake Flats have?
Some of Eastlake Flats's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eastlake Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Eastlake Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eastlake Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Eastlake Flats is pet friendly.
Does Eastlake Flats offer parking?
Yes, Eastlake Flats offers parking.
Does Eastlake Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eastlake Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eastlake Flats have a pool?
No, Eastlake Flats does not have a pool.
Does Eastlake Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Eastlake Flats has accessible units.
Does Eastlake Flats have units with dishwashers?
No, Eastlake Flats does not have units with dishwashers.
