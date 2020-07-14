Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave patio / balcony refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator green community on-site laundry bike storage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bbq/grill e-payments internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

We are offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment during Covid-19.







Eastlake Flats is located on Eastlake Avenue East, just minutes from downtown Seattle. Eastlake Flats is an efficient alternative to the traditional apartment home, with an emphasis on the minimalist floor-plans of our micro-studios, to help reduce our carbon footprint and provide rent relief in the increasingly unaffordable Seattle market. Please note that these are true micro-studios, square footage and pricing details below, each with beautiful fixtures and finishes and amazing city and mountain views. Eastlake Flats is the perfect place to call home.Our community is close to downtown Seattle, Capital Hill and so many other great neighborhoods just minutes away! Don't miss out on our spectacular views of South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle!