Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
green community
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bbq/grill
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
We are offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment during Covid-19.
Eastlake Flats is located on Eastlake Avenue East, just minutes from downtown Seattle. Eastlake Flats is an efficient alternative to the traditional apartment home, with an emphasis on the minimalist floor-plans of our micro-studios, to help reduce our carbon footprint and provide rent relief in the increasingly unaffordable Seattle market. Please note that these are true micro-studios, square footage and pricing details below, each with beautiful fixtures and finishes and amazing city and mountain views. Eastlake Flats is the perfect place to call home.Our community is close to downtown Seattle, Capital Hill and so many other great neighborhoods just minutes away! Don't miss out on our spectacular views of South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle!
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $29 per Adult over 18 years included in the lease
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: Prorated 1st month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Poiseenos Animals, ExoticAnimals
Dogs
rent: $50
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presea Canario, German Sheperds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any Hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds,
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: Street Parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
