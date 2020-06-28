9105 20th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub new construction pet friendly

Great House for Rent - Open house from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, Aug 16th, 2019



3 Star Built Green New Construction in Maple Leaf! 3100 sq ft of living on 2 floors. 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, w/ 2 car garage. You're greeted at the entrance by the warm brushed oak hardwood floors and modern tile-wrapped gas fireplace. Open floor plan draws guests to the chef's kitchen and bar. 4 bedrooms upstairs, Master bedroom w/ spa-like retreat, jetted tub & shower, huge walk-in closet. Large backyard w/ big deck off the kitchen, perfect home for entertaining.



(RLNE5081422)