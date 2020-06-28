All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9105 20th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9105 20th Ave NE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

9105 20th Ave NE

9105 20th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9105 20th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Open house from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, Aug 16th, 2019

3 Star Built Green New Construction in Maple Leaf! 3100 sq ft of living on 2 floors. 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, w/ 2 car garage. You're greeted at the entrance by the warm brushed oak hardwood floors and modern tile-wrapped gas fireplace. Open floor plan draws guests to the chef's kitchen and bar. 4 bedrooms upstairs, Master bedroom w/ spa-like retreat, jetted tub & shower, huge walk-in closet. Large backyard w/ big deck off the kitchen, perfect home for entertaining.

(RLNE5081422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9105 20th Ave NE have any available units?
9105 20th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9105 20th Ave NE have?
Some of 9105 20th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9105 20th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9105 20th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9105 20th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9105 20th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 9105 20th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 9105 20th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 9105 20th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9105 20th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9105 20th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9105 20th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9105 20th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9105 20th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9105 20th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9105 20th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Pike Flats
722 East Pike Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University