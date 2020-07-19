All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019

8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1

8332 Loyal Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8332 Loyal Way Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
LUXURIOUSLY FURNISHED (OR NON-FURNISHED) NEWLY REMODELED BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX UNIT in a quality neighborhood almost 1000 square meters.

This house is located just couples of minutes away from one of the Seattles best golden garden beach. It is five to ten minutes away from grocery stores, Safeway, Fred Meyer, and QFC. It is near a Swedish hospital, Walgreens, and Bartell Drug Pharmacy. Ballard is one of the best neighborhoods in the city for dining. It boasts easy access to downtown which has an observation tower called SPACE NEEDLE (beauty of settle).

The big bedroom has brand new queen size bed with spacious closet and one futon couch, computer table, table lamps and electric heat while the small bedroom has queen size bed and table lamp and one nice big closet with ample space for storage. The unit also features hardwood floors throughout excluding kitchen and bath and electric heat for climate control.

The living room features beautiful antique furniture and a 50-inch Hisense Smart TV. A fire stick will be provided as well.

If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by a four-seated dining table, refrigerator, microwave, oven stove and dish washer. We are also providing a coffee maker and dinning wears (Forks, knives, some pots, etc.) For your convenience, we are also providing an iron with iron board, hair blower, first aid kit, some extra bed sheets, blankets, and a laundry room is also included. It boasts a great outside view, ample sun light, and it has beautiful, level, fully-fenced front yard good for pets.

One carport parking and enough street parking is available. Pets are allowed, excluding big dogs. Strictly no smoking inside the house.

NOTE: IF YOU WOULD LIKE IT NON-FURNISHED, WE WILL PICK UP FURNITURE, TV AND BEDS.

Nearby parks:
Golden Gardens Park, Sunset Hill Park and Loyal Heights Playground

Nearby Schools:
Loyal Heights Elementary School - 0.39 miles, 8/10
North Beach Eleme

(RLNE4615637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 have any available units?
8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 have?
Some of 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 is pet friendly.
Does 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 offer parking?
Yes, 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 offers parking.
Does 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1 has units with dishwashers.
