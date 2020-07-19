8332 Loyal Way NW Unit #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

LUXURIOUSLY FURNISHED (OR NON-FURNISHED) NEWLY REMODELED BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX UNIT in a quality neighborhood almost 1000 square meters.



This house is located just couples of minutes away from one of the Seattles best golden garden beach. It is five to ten minutes away from grocery stores, Safeway, Fred Meyer, and QFC. It is near a Swedish hospital, Walgreens, and Bartell Drug Pharmacy. Ballard is one of the best neighborhoods in the city for dining. It boasts easy access to downtown which has an observation tower called SPACE NEEDLE (beauty of settle).



The big bedroom has brand new queen size bed with spacious closet and one futon couch, computer table, table lamps and electric heat while the small bedroom has queen size bed and table lamp and one nice big closet with ample space for storage. The unit also features hardwood floors throughout excluding kitchen and bath and electric heat for climate control.



The living room features beautiful antique furniture and a 50-inch Hisense Smart TV. A fire stick will be provided as well.



If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by a four-seated dining table, refrigerator, microwave, oven stove and dish washer. We are also providing a coffee maker and dinning wears (Forks, knives, some pots, etc.) For your convenience, we are also providing an iron with iron board, hair blower, first aid kit, some extra bed sheets, blankets, and a laundry room is also included. It boasts a great outside view, ample sun light, and it has beautiful, level, fully-fenced front yard good for pets.



One carport parking and enough street parking is available. Pets are allowed, excluding big dogs. Strictly no smoking inside the house.



NOTE: IF YOU WOULD LIKE IT NON-FURNISHED, WE WILL PICK UP FURNITURE, TV AND BEDS.



Nearby parks:

Golden Gardens Park, Sunset Hill Park and Loyal Heights Playground



Nearby Schools:

Loyal Heights Elementary School - 0.39 miles, 8/10

North Beach Eleme



(RLNE4615637)