8139 18th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Book a showing and visit this impressive unfurnished 1,950 square foot single family home in the friendly South Delridge neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 cars attached garage and off street parking. The garage can also be converted as additional storage space. This good location is very accessible and easy to commute with many transportation options to and from parks, schools; to Downtown Burien and the Seattle metropolitan area. The home also has a spacious deck, porch, lawn, and garden, and fenced yard which serves as great places to relax and unwind with family and friends. Its interior features nice hardwood flooring all throughout with recessed lightings. The living room has a nifty and toasty fireplace plus a forced and gas heating to warm the entire home during winter time. A centralized A/C and ceiling fans are also installed to cool off the interiors during the summertime. Its nifty modern open-concept kitchen has stylish cabinetry for storage, an island with sink, smooth granite counters, and the latest ready-to-use appliances like refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and oven/range. The bedrooms are carpeted, spacious and well-lit thanks to multiple large sliding glass windows with blinds that allow ample sunlight to enter and feature plenty of closet space for your clothes and other items. The bathroom is equipped with the latest bathroom fixtures, a comfy vanity, and a separate shower/tub encased in glass doors. For your laundry convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are allowed on the property. A maximum of two dogs is permissible for as long as the tenants pay the $500 deposit per pet.



Nearby parks: Highland Park Playground, Westwood Park (former site of Denny Middle School) and Riverview Playfield.



Nearby Schools:

Denny Middle School - 0.58 miles, 6/10

Chief Sealth High School - 0.37 miles, 4/10

Roxhill Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 3/10



Bus lines:

120 - 0.1 miles

128 - 0.2 miles

12



(RLNE4769506)