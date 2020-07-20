All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8139 18th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8139 18th Ave SW
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

8139 18th Ave SW

8139 18th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8139 18th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing and visit this impressive unfurnished 1,950 square foot single family home in the friendly South Delridge neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 cars attached garage and off street parking. The garage can also be converted as additional storage space. This good location is very accessible and easy to commute with many transportation options to and from parks, schools; to Downtown Burien and the Seattle metropolitan area. The home also has a spacious deck, porch, lawn, and garden, and fenced yard which serves as great places to relax and unwind with family and friends. Its interior features nice hardwood flooring all throughout with recessed lightings. The living room has a nifty and toasty fireplace plus a forced and gas heating to warm the entire home during winter time. A centralized A/C and ceiling fans are also installed to cool off the interiors during the summertime. Its nifty modern open-concept kitchen has stylish cabinetry for storage, an island with sink, smooth granite counters, and the latest ready-to-use appliances like refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and oven/range. The bedrooms are carpeted, spacious and well-lit thanks to multiple large sliding glass windows with blinds that allow ample sunlight to enter and feature plenty of closet space for your clothes and other items. The bathroom is equipped with the latest bathroom fixtures, a comfy vanity, and a separate shower/tub encased in glass doors. For your laundry convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are allowed on the property. A maximum of two dogs is permissible for as long as the tenants pay the $500 deposit per pet.

Nearby parks: Highland Park Playground, Westwood Park (former site of Denny Middle School) and Riverview Playfield.

Nearby Schools:
Denny Middle School - 0.58 miles, 6/10
Chief Sealth High School - 0.37 miles, 4/10
Roxhill Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:
120 - 0.1 miles
128 - 0.2 miles
12

(RLNE4769506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8139 18th Ave SW have any available units?
8139 18th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8139 18th Ave SW have?
Some of 8139 18th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8139 18th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
8139 18th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8139 18th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8139 18th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 8139 18th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 8139 18th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 8139 18th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8139 18th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8139 18th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 8139 18th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 8139 18th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 8139 18th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8139 18th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8139 18th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University