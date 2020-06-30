Amenities
807 27th Ave Available 02/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Central District! - This beautifully updated 1907 historic home in the Central District is available February 15th!
Home features three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Both bathrooms have been updated. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and leads out to private backyard.
Additional amenities:
Central air conditioning
Cable ready
Dimmer switches throughout
Washer/dryer included
Keyless entry
Property is conveniently located to major bus lines, making it an easy commute to downtown and neighboring communities. A short walk to local coffee shops, parks, and eateries.
Move-in fees:
First month- $3350
Security deposit- $3350 (less application fees)
Dogs will be considered with an additional deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
To schedule a showing, please text Jenna at 949.292.3858 or email jennas@northpacificproperties.com.
Please review our screening criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/
(RLNE5504723)