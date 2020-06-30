All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

807 27th Ave

807 27th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

807 27th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
key fob access
807 27th Ave Available 02/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Central District! - This beautifully updated 1907 historic home in the Central District is available February 15th!

Home features three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Both bathrooms have been updated. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and leads out to private backyard.

Additional amenities:
Central air conditioning
Cable ready
Dimmer switches throughout
Washer/dryer included
Keyless entry

Property is conveniently located to major bus lines, making it an easy commute to downtown and neighboring communities. A short walk to local coffee shops, parks, and eateries.

Move-in fees:
First month- $3350
Security deposit- $3350 (less application fees)

Dogs will be considered with an additional deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

To schedule a showing, please text Jenna at 949.292.3858 or email jennas@northpacificproperties.com.

Please review our screening criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5504723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

