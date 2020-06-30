Amenities

807 27th Ave Available 02/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Central District! - This beautifully updated 1907 historic home in the Central District is available February 15th!



Home features three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Both bathrooms have been updated. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and leads out to private backyard.



Additional amenities:

Central air conditioning

Cable ready

Dimmer switches throughout

Washer/dryer included

Keyless entry



Property is conveniently located to major bus lines, making it an easy commute to downtown and neighboring communities. A short walk to local coffee shops, parks, and eateries.



Move-in fees:

First month- $3350

Security deposit- $3350 (less application fees)



Dogs will be considered with an additional deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



To schedule a showing, please text Jenna at 949.292.3858 or email jennas@northpacificproperties.com.



Please review our screening criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



