gig harbor
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM
94 Apartments for rent in Gig Harbor, WA📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Westside
Contact for Availability
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
View Basin
1 Unit Available
3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102
3889 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
1157 sqft
3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102 Available 07/13/20 Amazing Gig Harbor Condo - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,997.00 Available: 07/17/2020 Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $2,997.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Gig Harbor North
1 Unit Available
10190 Sentinel Loop
10190 Sentinel Loop, Gig Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2600 sqft
10190 Sentinel Loop Gig Harbor, WA 98332 4 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath Rambler with Basement approximately 2,600 Square Feet home located in Harbor Hills (near Costco). Two Car Garage with Automatic Opener. Located close to shopping, schools and the YMCA.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Gig Harbor North
1 Unit Available
4124 Moonlight Ct
4124 Moonlight Ct, Gig Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2744 sqft
Spacious Two-story in Harbor Hill - Immaculate four-bedroom home in the Harbor Hills community in Gig Harbor.
Results within 1 mile of Gig Harbor
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Artondale
1 Unit Available
5102 Willow Lane NW
5102 Willow Lane Northwest, Artondale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
660 sqft
Willow Lane Suite - Property Id: 216627 Welcome home to this stunning newly remodeled mother in law suite nestled in a gorgeous private setting surrounded by evergreens! If you're looking for low maint & high quality...
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Peacock Hill
1 Unit Available
3506 109th St Ct NW
3506 109th Street Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill - Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill 3 bedroom 2.25 bath 1,500 sq ft home is on a corner lot and located in a great neighborhood at the top of Peacock Hill.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
4015 45th Street Court Northwest
4015 45th Street Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1200 sqft
$1,500.00 per month - includes utilities Approximately 1,200 square feet. Furnished Studio living with private entrance, plenty of outside parking. Office space, ample storage, outdoor picnic area. Close to shopping, freeway and uptown Gig Harbor.
Results within 5 miles of Gig Harbor
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
West End
17 Units Available
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
West End
61 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
West End
12 Units Available
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 11:04am
West End
17 Units Available
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
University Place
9 Units Available
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Artondale
1 Unit Available
7106 71st Avenue NW
7106 71st Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1614 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in Gig Harbor! - You'll love this tucked away home that sits on a 1.26 acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Island
1 Unit Available
575 6th Avenue #3
575 6th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
650 sqft
Fox Island Living! - Two bedroom, one bath apartment on Fox Island. Upstairs unit, located in Building One with on-site laundry. Cute and cozy and perhaps just what you've been looking for. Short commute to Wollochet area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
4909 N 24th St
4909 North 24th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1232 sqft
4909 N 24th St Available 07/04/20 Proctor District Fully Fenced Backyard - These few streets in the Proctor District are sought after. Quiet with very little traffic and pride of Ownership of your neighbors makes this street a prize.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3621 12th Avenue NW
3621 12th Avenue Northwest, Wollochet, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1810 sqft
3621 12th Avenue NW Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Point Evans home - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, approx. 1810 sq. ft. home is located in the Point Evans neighborhood and is a must see.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N
14009 87th Avenue Northwest, Wauna, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
Lovely Two Story Duplex - This wonderful and spacious two story duplex was built in 2016 and offers 1,435 square feet of living space. It features an open concept living room with a cozy propane fireplace, dining room and kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
3818 N Winnifred St
3818 North Winnifred Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1352 sqft
3818 N Winnifred St Available 07/17/20 Clean Feel - North End home now available as a rental for the first time! Beautifully remodeled, bright 3 bedroom 2 bath, amazing master suite w/ huge walk-in closet.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7300 Ford Drive NW
7300 Ford Dr NW, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1750 sqft
Wonderful New Construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with Beach Access - This new construction home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, is approx. 1,750 sq. ft. and has beautiful filtered views of the water.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
848 sqft
2BD/1Bath North End Condo - This north-end condo located in a HOA community offers so many amenities! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym, tennis court, basketball court, cabana (that can be reserved for private events) and Highlands Golf Course
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise. Located in Tacoma's West End with easy access to WA16, shopping, nearby Highlands Golf Coarse, local parks and schools.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Island
1 Unit Available
400 7th Ave
400 7th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Pending Application - Gorgeous salt-water WATERFRONT Home located on 1.28-acre lot in a highly desirable area of Fox Island.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West End
1 Unit Available
625 N Jackson Ave Apt A25
625 North Jackson Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
943 sqft
2 Bdrm 1.75 bath unit on main floor in Narrows East - gated community near Narrows Bridge & Trails & so much more! Wood flooring in kitchen and dining rooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Gig Harbor, the median rent is $1,489 for a studio, $1,710 for a 1-bedroom, $2,133 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,095 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gig Harbor, check out our monthly Gig Harbor Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Gig Harbor area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
