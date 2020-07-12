/
/
/
crown hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
322 Apartments for rent in Crown Hill, Seattle, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
9 Units Available
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,490
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1018 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-5. Select homes boast Mount Rainier and Puget Sound views. Communal amenities include a multipurpose lounge, fitness center, clubhouse and rooftop deck. On-site bike storage and gated underground parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1518 NW 87th St
1518 NW 87th St, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1792 sqft
Spacious Townhome - Remarkably modern, new, and move-in ready, this 3BR/3BA, 1,748 sqft townhome conveys seasoned sophistication with a youthful vibe! Distinctly west coast in style, the sleek exterior is saturated in gray hues and wood tones,
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
918 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
601 sqft
Brand-new apartments within steps of downtown Ballard. These units feature wood floors, a rooftop patio, fire pits and more! Enjoy the fitness center, open 24 hours.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northlink Apartments in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy in-unit full size washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and European-style cabinetry. Community includes BBQ area, fire pit, resident lounge with Wi-Fi and fitness center. Conveniently located close to Salmon Bay Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,499
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
828 sqft
Full-size washer and dryer in every home. Large closets and custom maple cabinetry. Rooftop terraces with territorial views of Seattle available. Conveniently located with easy access to 99. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
Janus
101 NW 85th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,795
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living is full of options always growing and changing. And Janus is part of it in the artful and eclectic neighborhood of Greenwood, just 10 minutes north of downtown Seattle.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Crown Hill Apartments
2761-2769 NW 80th St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet residential area, yet close to everything in Ballard. Close to Golden Gardens park with ample free parking. Spacious, newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath floorplans available now.
Last updated July 3 at 03:03pm
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
- Cozy two bedroom, two bathroom located off of Greenwood Avenue One bathroom with a shower is attached to the master bedroom The other bathroom is off the main hallway with a bathtub/shower combo Large deck with a nice view Natural light floods
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10625 Culpepper Ct NW
10625 Culpepper Court Northwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3220 sqft
10625 Culpepper Ct NW Available 08/01/20 HIGH BANK WATERFRONT W/ STUNNING WESTERLY VIEWS OF OLYMPICS AND PUGET SOUND AVAILABLE AUG 1! - *$7,500/month rent plus utilities. Landscape maintenance Included. Available Aug 1!* *3 bed, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9610 22nd Ct NW
9610 22nd Court Northwest, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1870 sqft
North Beach 4BR/3BA Home with Amazing Sound and Mountain Views! - Available now. Amazing Sound & Olympic Mountain views from this mid-century, 4BR/3BA split-level home located on a cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10131 Holman Rd NW
10131 Holman Road Northwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1300 sqft
Spacious Greenwood/Carkeek Townhome! Available Now! - Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 3.25 bath townhouse in a popular area near Crown Hill. Will not last long! Carkeek Park just around the corner.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
354 N 83rd St
354 North 83rd Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2100 sqft
354 N 83rd St Available 08/01/20 Greenlake/ Greenwood Craftsman Home - This craftsman style house has 3+ bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor features hardwood floors, living room, dining room, and kitchen with breakfast nook.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207
8750 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1122 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Greenwood Condo - Two Bedroom, Two Bath - - View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10135 Holman Rd NW
10135 Holman Road Northwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1227 sqft
Spacious Greenwood Townhome! Available Now! - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 3.25 bath townhouse in a popular area of Crown Hill. Will not last long! Carkeek Park and Piper's Creek.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8004 25th Ave NW
8004 25th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
8004 25th Ave NW Available 08/07/20 Remodeled, Stainless Steel Appl's, Hardwood floors. Attached garage. - Completely remodeled interior, attached garage within walking distance to shops, restaurants, coffee and Golden Gardens park.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
10301 Greenwood Avenue
10301 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jefferson Court Apartments were built in 1988. This 62 unit building offer 34 one bedroom units and 28 two bedroom units on 4 floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
6710 15th Ave NW
6710 15th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1550 sqft
Stunning! 4 floor townhouse in desirable Ballard location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
6553 16th Ave NW
6553 16th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1980 sqft
Ballard. 6553 16th Ave NW Seattle, 98117. 4 bed 1.75 bath, 1980sqft. Available 7/6. To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
404 N. 85th St. - LL200
404 North 85th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,000
4727 sqft
Spacious lower level commercial unit in Bank of America building available for lease. Great location just off Greenwood Ave. on N.85th. Busy, well traveled commercial area.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6746 18th Ave NW
6746 18th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
9006 8th Ave NE
9006 8th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2180 sqft
Life is Good on Crown Hill! - Crown Hill home in a superb location.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7511 Jones Ave NW
7511 Jones Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1640 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Loyal Heights - You will love this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom Tudor home in Loyal Heights.
