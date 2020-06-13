/
/
sumner
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM
150 Apartments for rent in Sumner, WA📍
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sumner’s Best Kept Secret… The Retreat Apartments are located in Sumner, Washington, known to many as the “Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World." Despite all of its industrial growth, Sumner has maintained its small-town, friendly feel.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
3 Units Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Aster Townhomes
16128 64th Street East, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1584 sqft
Nestled among the rivers, lakes and parks of the tranquil Sumner valley, Aster Townhomes offers two- and three-bedroom homes. Each three-story home features a spacious, open floor plan with a generous kitchen and upgraded finishes.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
228 Mountain Circle Dr
228 Mountain Circle Drive, Sumner, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1454 sqft
Perfect Sumner Home - A must see - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,483.00 Available: Now Security Deposit: $2,483.00 Renters Insurance Required $250.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
5011 157th Avenue Court East - D
5011 157th Avenue Court East, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
840 sqft
*****IN-UNIT LAUNDRY!***** Beautifully Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment Home! All New Everything! Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen, Full Size Washer & Dryer (In-Unit), New Stainless Appliances, Stone Countertops, New Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Wood-Plank Flooring
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
1807 Pease Ave
1807 Pease Avenue, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
Two bedroom FIRST FLOOR apartment within a four-plex in a convenient location in downtown Sumner! Flat rate fee of $95 to be paid with rent pays for water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance! Coin-Operated laundry facilities on site.
Results within 1 mile of Sumner
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Lakeland
21 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lakeland
10 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
19 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
26 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5922 Lindsay Ave SE, 12F
5922 Lindsay Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
PENDING - Beautifully updated-Lakeland Hills Condo - Heatherwood at Lakeland Hills community **includes water , sewer and garage 1 bedroom, .
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5708 Hazel Ave S.E.
5708 Hazel Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
Lakeland Hills Auburn Rental - You will love this 6 bedroom or 5 bedroom with office/ den/bonus room. 1 full bath downstairs next to bedroom and upstairs with 5 piece master bath with 2 walk in closets and full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Sumner
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1150 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,473
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Sumner, the median rent is $634 for a studio, $726 for a 1-bedroom, $904 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,312 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sumner, check out our monthly Sumner Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Sumner area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA