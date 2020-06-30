All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 30 2019 at 6:05 PM

8044 23rd Ave NW

8044 23rd Avenue Northwest
Location

8044 23rd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8044-23rd-ave-nw?p=Company

Beautiful 1930's Brick Tudor home located in the heart of Loyal Heights Community. This 4 bedroom home includes; upstairs office area, bonus room down stairs along with additional living room. Additional features include leaded glass windows, hardwood floors and coved ceiling. The kitchen has been completed updated with tile floors, stainless appliances with gas stove, custom cherry cabinets and a nook facing the back yard area. This impeccable home also has a detached garage and fenced back yard with large patio with pavers. A perfect area to BBQ or relax on a summers evening! Close to schools, shopping and down town Seattle. A MUST SEE! (Couch, chair and dresser stay in home).

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small dog under 10 lbs. considered on a case by case basis--no cats allowed.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8044 23rd Ave NW have any available units?
8044 23rd Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8044 23rd Ave NW have?
Some of 8044 23rd Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8044 23rd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
8044 23rd Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 23rd Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8044 23rd Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 8044 23rd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 8044 23rd Ave NW offers parking.
Does 8044 23rd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8044 23rd Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 23rd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 8044 23rd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 8044 23rd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 8044 23rd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8044 23rd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8044 23rd Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
