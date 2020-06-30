Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8044-23rd-ave-nw?p=Company



Beautiful 1930's Brick Tudor home located in the heart of Loyal Heights Community. This 4 bedroom home includes; upstairs office area, bonus room down stairs along with additional living room. Additional features include leaded glass windows, hardwood floors and coved ceiling. The kitchen has been completed updated with tile floors, stainless appliances with gas stove, custom cherry cabinets and a nook facing the back yard area. This impeccable home also has a detached garage and fenced back yard with large patio with pavers. A perfect area to BBQ or relax on a summers evening! Close to schools, shopping and down town Seattle. A MUST SEE! (Couch, chair and dresser stay in home).



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small dog under 10 lbs. considered on a case by case basis--no cats allowed.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.