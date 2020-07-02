Amenities

This is a nice brick 5 unit apartment building in a residential neighborhood of just houses, The laundry room and storage lockers are on the first floor. This is a nice 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood floor in north Ballard. It is the front corner apartment facing south and west so it is nice and bright. It comes with a one-car private garage with a remote opener. No smoking, no pets. $1700 rent, $1000 deposit. 7800 8th Ave NW. Call Jack @ 206-724-0301 for info or to see.



Terms: One year lease.