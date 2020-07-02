All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7800 8th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7800 8th Ave NW
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:06 AM

7800 8th Ave NW

7800 8th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7800 8th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is a nice brick 5 unit apartment building in a residential neighborhood of just houses, The laundry room and storage lockers are on the first floor. This is a nice 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood floor in north Ballard. It is the front corner apartment facing south and west so it is nice and bright. It comes with a one-car private garage with a remote opener. No smoking, no pets. $1700 rent, $1000 deposit. 7800 8th Ave NW. Call Jack @ 206-724-0301 for info or to see.

Terms: One year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 8th Ave NW have any available units?
7800 8th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 8th Ave NW have?
Some of 7800 8th Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 8th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
7800 8th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 8th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 7800 8th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7800 8th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 7800 8th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 7800 8th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 8th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 8th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 7800 8th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 7800 8th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 7800 8th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 8th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7800 8th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University