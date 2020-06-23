Amenities

7550 36th Avenue Northeast Available 08/17/19 Wedgwood Home - Available August 16th! You will love living in this fully remodeled, immaculate, three bedroom, one bath classic home in the desirable Wedgwood neighborhood. The kitchen features brand new stainless appliances, gorgeous countertops and pristine white cabinetry. This light and bright, gray and white interior palette is absolutely perfect! Radiant heated floors in the living, dining and kitchen areas and plush new carpet, in the three large bedrooms, will warmly welcome you home. The open floor plan is excellent for entertaining. Enjoy walks on your quiet tree lined street just minutes to local restaurants, coffee shops, boutique groceries, the library, community center, pool, gym, parks, and more. Clean and efficient gas heating throughout. You will enjoy the convenience of an attached car garage and off-street parking with additional storage. The fully fenced backyard with a mature apple tree is the ideal area for summer BBQs and play! Highly desirable schools nearby. The University of Washington Link is just minutes away as well as Childrens Hospital and the Burke Gilman Trail. Easy access to I-5 and an easy commute to downtown Seattle, Amazon campus and Microsoft Connector. One cat or small dog allowed with a pet deposit. No smokers.



