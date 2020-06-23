All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

7550 36th Avenue Northeast

7550 36th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7550 36th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7550 36th Avenue Northeast Available 08/17/19 Wedgwood Home - Available August 16th! You will love living in this fully remodeled, immaculate, three bedroom, one bath classic home in the desirable Wedgwood neighborhood. The kitchen features brand new stainless appliances, gorgeous countertops and pristine white cabinetry. This light and bright, gray and white interior palette is absolutely perfect! Radiant heated floors in the living, dining and kitchen areas and plush new carpet, in the three large bedrooms, will warmly welcome you home. The open floor plan is excellent for entertaining. Enjoy walks on your quiet tree lined street just minutes to local restaurants, coffee shops, boutique groceries, the library, community center, pool, gym, parks, and more. Clean and efficient gas heating throughout. You will enjoy the convenience of an attached car garage and off-street parking with additional storage. The fully fenced backyard with a mature apple tree is the ideal area for summer BBQs and play! Highly desirable schools nearby. The University of Washington Link is just minutes away as well as Childrens Hospital and the Burke Gilman Trail. Easy access to I-5 and an easy commute to downtown Seattle, Amazon campus and Microsoft Connector. One cat or small dog allowed with a pet deposit. No smokers.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7550 36th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
7550 36th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7550 36th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 7550 36th Avenue Northeast's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7550 36th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
7550 36th Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7550 36th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 7550 36th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 7550 36th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 7550 36th Avenue Northeast does offer parking.
Does 7550 36th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7550 36th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7550 36th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 7550 36th Avenue Northeast has a pool.
Does 7550 36th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 7550 36th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 7550 36th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 7550 36th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
