7537 30th Avenue NE Available 07/19/19 Charming 3 bed/2 bath Wedgewood Craftsman with 2100+ sqft! - This charming craftsman 1 story + fully finished basement home sits in the residential neighborhood of Wedgewood. Walking distance to Dahl playfield, close to grocery shopping, cafes and local attractions such as Magnuson Park!



With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this 2100+ sqft home offers an abundance of space to spread out and enjoy! The main floor features attractive hardwood floors, large West facing windows and a huge deck overlooking the backyard. The Spanish tiled kitchen, with large skylight, provides a good amount of counter space and updated stainless steel appliances. The large main floor living room overlooks the back deck through a beautiful bay window, great for watching sunsets! There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the main floor.



Downstairs there is an additional living room/bonus room and small workspace. The largest of the 3 bedrooms has wall-to-wall carpet and is on the lower floor. This floor also includes a laundry/utility room, full bathroom, and additional storage space! This home has a 1-car garage, best suited for a small vehicle or storage/workspace.



Amenities:

- Off-street parking

- Stainless steel appliances

- Large patio/deck



Available July 19th!

Tenants pay all utilities

Sorry, no pets & no smoking

Fireplaces are for aesthetic purposes only!



Move-in Fees:

- First Months Rent: $2,995.00

- Refundable Security Deposit: $2,995.00 (less application fees)



Home is currently occupied! Please do not disturb the current tenants. contact Anne Marie with additional questions or to schedule a viewing by e-mail at annemarie@northpacificproperties.com or call/text 206-229-4300.



No Pets Allowed



