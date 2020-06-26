Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE JULY 1st!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7417-45th-ave-ne?p=Company



Wonderful and spacious daylight rambler on large corner lot in the sought-after View Ridge neighborhood. This 1950’s home features 3 bedrooms on the main floor, vaulted ceilings, nice circular floor plan, remodeled kitchen with granite and stainless-steel appliances, separate dining room, living room with fireplace, and 1.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout this level. Deck off of kitchen nook, great for barbecuing. Daylight basement with a large family room (fireplace in family room for decorative purposes only), an additional bedroom, .75 bath, laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer, and lots of storage space. 2-car attached garage. Excellent location, close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and direct I-5 access. Lawn service included in rent. All gas.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management