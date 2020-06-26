All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 26 2019

7417 45th Ave NE

7417 45th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7417 45th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JULY 1st!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7417-45th-ave-ne?p=Company

Wonderful and spacious daylight rambler on large corner lot in the sought-after View Ridge neighborhood. This 1950’s home features 3 bedrooms on the main floor, vaulted ceilings, nice circular floor plan, remodeled kitchen with granite and stainless-steel appliances, separate dining room, living room with fireplace, and 1.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout this level. Deck off of kitchen nook, great for barbecuing. Daylight basement with a large family room (fireplace in family room for decorative purposes only), an additional bedroom, .75 bath, laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer, and lots of storage space. 2-car attached garage. Excellent location, close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and direct I-5 access. Lawn service included in rent. All gas.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7417 45th Ave NE have any available units?
7417 45th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7417 45th Ave NE have?
Some of 7417 45th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7417 45th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7417 45th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7417 45th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7417 45th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7417 45th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7417 45th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7417 45th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7417 45th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7417 45th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7417 45th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7417 45th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7417 45th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7417 45th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7417 45th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
