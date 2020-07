Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room elevator 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room internet access lobby online portal package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Whether you're a disruptor, a dream-maker, a tech giant, or a marketing wizard, Marlowe offers you a home to love in, work in, play in and grow in. This is the place to be as you ply your craft and change the world. Row against the current. NOW VIRTUAL TOURING!



Inspired by the local culture, history and community of South Lake Union, Marlowe offers elements of history in a modern environment. Nostalgic, one-of-a-kind touches sit alongside eco-friendly, future-forward conveniences, creating an environment that is refreshing and sophisticated. Feel right at home as wooden waves ripple through our lobby and know you’ve found the right place.