7352 11th Avenue NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

This newly updated two-bedroom duplex unit is located in the quiet neighborhood of Whittier Heights in North Seattle and has easy access to popular neighborhoods of Ballard, Phinney Ridge and Fremont. The property is also surrounded by top-rated schools and boasts territorial views to the west and south. The interior features newly painted walls, access to a private balcony, and new wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort while the kitchen and bathroom also have new hardwood floors. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen cladded with stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and brand new appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of space for storage in the spacious closets. The bathrooms are clean and spotless with a brand new vanity and toilet. Thanks to carefully-placed new lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. Additional storage space is available in the basement. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. For vehicles, off-street parking is available.



Nearby parks:

Kirke Park, 6th Ave NW Pocket Park and Baker Park



Nearby Schools:

Ballard High School - 0.47 miles, 10/10

Loyal Heights Elementary School - 0.92 miles, 8/10

West Woodland Elementary School - 0.95 miles, 8/10

Whittier Elementary School - 0.16 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

28 - 0.2 miles

D Line - 0.3 miles

15 - 0.3 miles

994 - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4542383)