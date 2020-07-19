All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7352 11th Avenue NW

7352 11th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7352 11th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This newly updated two-bedroom duplex unit is located in the quiet neighborhood of Whittier Heights in North Seattle and has easy access to popular neighborhoods of Ballard, Phinney Ridge and Fremont. The property is also surrounded by top-rated schools and boasts territorial views to the west and south. The interior features newly painted walls, access to a private balcony, and new wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort while the kitchen and bathroom also have new hardwood floors. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen cladded with stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and brand new appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of space for storage in the spacious closets. The bathrooms are clean and spotless with a brand new vanity and toilet. Thanks to carefully-placed new lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. Additional storage space is available in the basement. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. For vehicles, off-street parking is available.

Nearby parks:
Kirke Park, 6th Ave NW Pocket Park and Baker Park

Nearby Schools:
Ballard High School - 0.47 miles, 10/10
Loyal Heights Elementary School - 0.92 miles, 8/10
West Woodland Elementary School - 0.95 miles, 8/10
Whittier Elementary School - 0.16 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
28 - 0.2 miles
D Line - 0.3 miles
15 - 0.3 miles
994 - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4542383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7352 11th Avenue NW have any available units?
7352 11th Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7352 11th Avenue NW have?
Some of 7352 11th Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7352 11th Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
7352 11th Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7352 11th Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 7352 11th Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7352 11th Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 7352 11th Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 7352 11th Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7352 11th Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7352 11th Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 7352 11th Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 7352 11th Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 7352 11th Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7352 11th Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7352 11th Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
