Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7111 Linden AVE N #102 Available 08/01/19 RENOVATED 2 BED, 2 BATH GREEN LAKE CONDO W EASY COMMUTE! - **$2695/month rent plus $100/month for W/S/G; Available Aug**

**2 bed, 2 bath, 1 secure parking spot, Storage Unit, 1142 SF**

**Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis**

** First month's rent ($2695) and security deposit ($2695) due upon move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This spacious, renovated living space offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the heart of a quiet, cozy Green Lake neighborhood. Enter into renovated kitchen with new granite countertops, large island, lighting, and bamboo floors. Kitchen also has newer SS appliances and abundant wood cabinet storage. Home has high ceilings and good sized windows making home feel bright and spacious. Kitchen is connected to living and dining room creating open living style. Wood fireplace in living room provides good focal point and large patio is just off of living room. Both bedrooms have large windows and lots of closets. Home has new carpet and paint throughout. Bathrooms are nicely renovated with beautiful tiled shower/tub surround. Newer front loader washer and dryer in unit. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Home has 1 gated, reserved parking space as well as secure mail. Storage space also comes with the unit.



Home is located in an easy access, quiet neighborhood next to all that Seattle and Green Lake has to offer. Many large and small parks are very close to the home. A few blocks away are major bus lines, dining and entertainment options. Close I-5 and Aurora access provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Top ranked area schools are in close proximity to the home. These include:

-Daniel Bagley Elementary

-Whitman Middle School

-Roosevelt High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Shilshole Bay, Green Lake, Lake Union, Elliott Bay, Lake Washington, Puget Sound

-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Green Lake Park, Woodland Park, Ravenna Park

-Woodland Park Zoo, Downtown Ballard (year-round Sunday Farmers Market), Hiram Chittenden Locks



This home has everything you could want and more! Email for more information and a tour. This charming home will go fast so email today! Tenants pay for W/S/G and Electric.



(RLNE2938055)