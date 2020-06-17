All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

6805 Woodlawn Ave NE

6805 Woodlawn Avenue Northeast · (206) 329-0085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6805 Woodlawn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
yoga
Welcome to Aladdin! This property features spacious units with lots of storage and a lovely courtyard. The Aladdin is located just steps from Green Lake -- one of Seattle's most beloved parks! Go for a run around the lake or enjoy the many restaurants, cafes and shops in the surrounding neighborhood. The Greenlake area is centrally located, allowing easy access to downtown and nearby neighborhoods such as Fremont, Wallingford and Ravenna. The Aladdin Apartments is a well maintained 46 unit community built in 1958. The community is two buildings separated by a private courtyard located one block from Greenlake, the most popular park in Washington State. It features spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedrooms. Management is located on site. The Aladdin is located within close walking distance of grocery stores, drug stores, many restaurants, fitness clubs, yoga studios and coffee shops. The Greenlake area is centrally located, allowing easy access to South Lake Union, downtown and nearby neighborhoods such as Fremont, Wallingford and Ravenna. The available studio is a ground floor unit unit with lots of light New hardwood floors *Quiet courtyard facing unit *Ceiling fan $40 application fee per person $900 fully refundable security deposit $1095/mo Rent $75/mo utility fee for water, sewer, garbage Up to two cats are welcome with an additional fully refundable $200 pet deposit Sorry, no dogs Coin op laundry is located on site There is some covered parking on site for an additional fee -- inquire if interested

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE have any available units?
6805 Woodlawn Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE have?
Some of 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6805 Woodlawn Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6805 Woodlawn Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
