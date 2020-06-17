6805 Woodlawn Ave NE

Amenities

Welcome to Aladdin! This property features spacious units with lots of storage and a lovely courtyard. The Aladdin is located just steps from Green Lake -- one of Seattle's most beloved parks! Go for a run around the lake or enjoy the many restaurants, cafes and shops in the surrounding neighborhood. The Greenlake area is centrally located, allowing easy access to downtown and nearby neighborhoods such as Fremont, Wallingford and Ravenna. The Aladdin Apartments is a well maintained 46 unit community built in 1958. The community is two buildings separated by a private courtyard located one block from Greenlake, the most popular park in Washington State. It features spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedrooms. Management is located on site. The Aladdin is located within close walking distance of grocery stores, drug stores, many restaurants, fitness clubs, yoga studios and coffee shops. The Greenlake area is centrally located, allowing easy access to South Lake Union, downtown and nearby neighborhoods such as Fremont, Wallingford and Ravenna. The available studio is a ground floor unit unit with lots of light New hardwood floors *Quiet courtyard facing unit *Ceiling fan $40 application fee per person $900 fully refundable security deposit $1095/mo Rent $75/mo utility fee for water, sewer, garbage Up to two cats are welcome with an additional fully refundable $200 pet deposit Sorry, no dogs Coin op laundry is located on site There is some covered parking on site for an additional fee -- inquire if interested