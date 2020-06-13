Renting and Living in North Lynnwood

The places for rent in North Lynwood cover the spectrum from basic one-bedroom to house rentals and luxury apartments. Starting your search as soon as possible means you have time to pick the location right for you. Students attending Lynwood University can find close-in housing for the school year that isn't a party pad for toga-clad frat boys. The entire region is very pet-friendly, which makes finding places for rent that Fido and friends relatively easy. A reasonable one-bedroom that allows pets can be had starting in the $800s. House rentals can be secured for the mid-$1,000s, going on up from there.

The term for an umbrella in the UK is also what one of the biggest festivals in the region is called. The Bumbershoot Festival takes place every Labor Day Weekend in Seattle and features live music, arts, crafts, and incredible food choices. The area around North Lynwood actually experiences more rain that Seattle, which is somewhat protected by the Olympic Mountains rain shadow. But really, leave the umbrella in the closet - that's how longtime residents spot tourists. In truth, the rain isn't as bad as people in other parts of the country imagine. Not to mention, the Pacific Northwest has the best summers anywhere.