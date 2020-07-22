All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

6511 Delridge Way SW

6511 Delridge Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6511 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious West Seattle Rambler with Huge Garage! - This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has tons of space with a large kitchen that opens to the dining area and living room. BRAND NEW refrigerator and full sized washer/dryer to be installed. Also included are stove/range, second convection oven, and dishwasher. New flooring throughout the living room and family room, new carpet in bedrooms. Double pane windows throughout the home block out road noise so you can cozy up in the living room with the wood burning fireplace or watch a movie in the huge family room.

The backyard is fully fenced and features a covered and uncovered deck. Plenty of space for storage with an Oversized garage with automatic garage opener and shop area. Additional off-street parking for 2 additional vehicles. Enjoy the convenience of living 10 minutes from downtown Seattle, and easy access bus lines. Just down the street from Louisa Boren Stem K-8 school.

Available February 22nd

No Smoking

Dogs and Cats OK! We require a pet reference and fully refundable pet deposit of $700/pet.

Application Fee $43/adult. Application Criteria can be found here: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

To Schedule A Showing Please Email sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE5557403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 Delridge Way SW have any available units?
6511 Delridge Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6511 Delridge Way SW have?
Some of 6511 Delridge Way SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6511 Delridge Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
6511 Delridge Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 Delridge Way SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6511 Delridge Way SW is pet friendly.
Does 6511 Delridge Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 6511 Delridge Way SW offers parking.
Does 6511 Delridge Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6511 Delridge Way SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 Delridge Way SW have a pool?
No, 6511 Delridge Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 6511 Delridge Way SW have accessible units?
No, 6511 Delridge Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 Delridge Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6511 Delridge Way SW has units with dishwashers.
