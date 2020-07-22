6511 Delridge Way SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious West Seattle Rambler with Huge Garage! - This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has tons of space with a large kitchen that opens to the dining area and living room. BRAND NEW refrigerator and full sized washer/dryer to be installed. Also included are stove/range, second convection oven, and dishwasher. New flooring throughout the living room and family room, new carpet in bedrooms. Double pane windows throughout the home block out road noise so you can cozy up in the living room with the wood burning fireplace or watch a movie in the huge family room.



The backyard is fully fenced and features a covered and uncovered deck. Plenty of space for storage with an Oversized garage with automatic garage opener and shop area. Additional off-street parking for 2 additional vehicles. Enjoy the convenience of living 10 minutes from downtown Seattle, and easy access bus lines. Just down the street from Louisa Boren Stem K-8 school.



Available February 22nd



No Smoking



Dogs and Cats OK! We require a pet reference and fully refundable pet deposit of $700/pet.



