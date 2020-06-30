All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

6215 36th Ave NW

6215 36th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6215 36th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rare Sunset Hill 3 Bedroom House - Very well kept home located in the Sunset Hill neighborhood of Ballard with a very unique detached 3 car garage. Main floor features 3 bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom, a large living room and dining area with built ins, updated kitchen plus additional room off of the kitchen. Lower level features a bonus room, work shop, laundry room and the second 3/4 bathroom. Ample storage throughout the home. Pets negotiable. Available now.

Features Include:
3 bedrooms
2 bathrooms (no bathtubs)
Approximately 2270 sq ft
Air conditioning
New carpet and laminate flooring
Gas fireplaces
Dishwasher
Washer and dryer
3 car detached garage
Fenced yard with yard service
Optional alarm system available
Pets negotiable
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays gas heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $3250
Deposit $3250

Located in the Sunset Hill neighborhood of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE5501486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 36th Ave NW have any available units?
6215 36th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 36th Ave NW have?
Some of 6215 36th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 36th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6215 36th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 36th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6215 36th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6215 36th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6215 36th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 6215 36th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6215 36th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 36th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6215 36th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6215 36th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6215 36th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 36th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6215 36th Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

