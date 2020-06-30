6215 36th Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Rare Sunset Hill 3 Bedroom House - Very well kept home located in the Sunset Hill neighborhood of Ballard with a very unique detached 3 car garage. Main floor features 3 bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom, a large living room and dining area with built ins, updated kitchen plus additional room off of the kitchen. Lower level features a bonus room, work shop, laundry room and the second 3/4 bathroom. Ample storage throughout the home. Pets negotiable. Available now.



Features Include:

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms (no bathtubs)

Approximately 2270 sq ft

Air conditioning

New carpet and laminate flooring

Gas fireplaces

Dishwasher

Washer and dryer

3 car detached garage

Fenced yard with yard service

Optional alarm system available

Pets negotiable

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Tenant pays gas heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $3250

Deposit $3250



Located in the Sunset Hill neighborhood of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



(RLNE5501486)