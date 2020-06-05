Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

5926 California Ave SW Unit C Available 07/01/20 Virtual Tour Available - Vibrant West Seattle Townhome with Vaulted Ceilings - Available to tour in person after July 1st! To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/Komwy8dxRjeQgrvNe2orqEYGl3A524z0



This beautiful, 3bd/2.5bath corner unit townhome is the one you've been waiting for. Light filled and colorfully chic, it has all the contemporary amenities you want in a new townhome AND all the character. Beautifully decorated in complementary vibrant colors with thoughtful upgrades, like the all copper kitchen island and eat at bar! The first floor opens up into a large living space with a private patio great for bbq'ing in the summer. The living room features beautiful hardwood floors and a cozy gas fireplace which can heat the entire house during the winter. Up a 1/2 floor is a loft-like dining area which opens to the kitchen for easy entertaining. Small bathroom off kitchen for convenience. Like-new stainless steel appliances and a sleek under-mounted sink make this space easy to love. Head up the stairs to find 2 bedrooms and a guest bathroom. Both are spacious and light filled and connected to a single private balcony. The bathroom has a large walk-in shower with on-trend subway tiles and a large shower head. The second floor also features a large stacked Washer and Dryer. Up on the 3rd floor is a spacious master suite with dramatic vaulted ceilings, a huge walk in closet, a large full bathroom and a private roof top deck. This is one you do not want to miss.



Other amenities include parking for one car in an attached garage as well as an additional reserved parking spot in the lot. The garage also provides lots of space for extra storage.



Steps away from lots of wonderful restaurants, coffee and bars including The Bridge, CP Coffee, New Luck Toy and a Thriftway grocery store. Check out the year round West Seattle Farmers Market and lovely West Seattle Nursery. Across from a couple of gyms and bootcamp facility, wineshops and a convenience store.



Walk Score 83!

Easy I-5 and 99 access!

The C-Line bus stop couple of blocks away will take you downtown in 20

minutes.



Available July 3. $2995/month



Schedule a Viewing after July 1st by going to www.mapleleafmgt.com/vacancies. All emails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



- 12 month lease.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

- Pets will be considered, case by case, with great pet references. Pet rent of $50/pet will apply.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with an agent of Maple Leaf Management LLC.



View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com – Under Rentals

