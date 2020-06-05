All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5926 California Ave SW Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5926 California Ave SW Unit C
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

5926 California Ave SW Unit C

5926 California Avenue Southwest · (206) 234-9003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fairmount Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5926 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fairmount Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5926 California Ave SW Unit C · Avail. Jul 1

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
5926 California Ave SW Unit C Available 07/01/20 Virtual Tour Available - Vibrant West Seattle Townhome with Vaulted Ceilings - Available to tour in person after July 1st! To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/Komwy8dxRjeQgrvNe2orqEYGl3A524z0

This beautiful, 3bd/2.5bath corner unit townhome is the one you've been waiting for. Light filled and colorfully chic, it has all the contemporary amenities you want in a new townhome AND all the character. Beautifully decorated in complementary vibrant colors with thoughtful upgrades, like the all copper kitchen island and eat at bar! The first floor opens up into a large living space with a private patio great for bbq'ing in the summer. The living room features beautiful hardwood floors and a cozy gas fireplace which can heat the entire house during the winter. Up a 1/2 floor is a loft-like dining area which opens to the kitchen for easy entertaining. Small bathroom off kitchen for convenience. Like-new stainless steel appliances and a sleek under-mounted sink make this space easy to love. Head up the stairs to find 2 bedrooms and a guest bathroom. Both are spacious and light filled and connected to a single private balcony. The bathroom has a large walk-in shower with on-trend subway tiles and a large shower head. The second floor also features a large stacked Washer and Dryer. Up on the 3rd floor is a spacious master suite with dramatic vaulted ceilings, a huge walk in closet, a large full bathroom and a private roof top deck. This is one you do not want to miss.

Other amenities include parking for one car in an attached garage as well as an additional reserved parking spot in the lot. The garage also provides lots of space for extra storage.

Steps away from lots of wonderful restaurants, coffee and bars including The Bridge, CP Coffee, New Luck Toy and a Thriftway grocery store. Check out the year round West Seattle Farmers Market and lovely West Seattle Nursery. Across from a couple of gyms and bootcamp facility, wineshops and a convenience store.

Walk Score 83!
Easy I-5 and 99 access!
The C-Line bus stop couple of blocks away will take you downtown in 20
minutes.

Available July 3. $2995/month

To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/Komwy8dxRjeQgrvNe2orqEYGl3A524z0

Schedule a Viewing after July 1st by going to www.mapleleafmgt.com/vacancies. All emails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- 12 month lease.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
- Pets will be considered, case by case, with great pet references. Pet rent of $50/pet will apply.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with an agent of Maple Leaf Management LLC.

View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com – Under Rentals
AVAILABLE JULY 3!

(RLNE4949702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 California Ave SW Unit C have any available units?
5926 California Ave SW Unit C has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5926 California Ave SW Unit C have?
Some of 5926 California Ave SW Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 California Ave SW Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
5926 California Ave SW Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 California Ave SW Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 5926 California Ave SW Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 5926 California Ave SW Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 5926 California Ave SW Unit C offers parking.
Does 5926 California Ave SW Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5926 California Ave SW Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 California Ave SW Unit C have a pool?
No, 5926 California Ave SW Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 5926 California Ave SW Unit C have accessible units?
No, 5926 California Ave SW Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 California Ave SW Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 California Ave SW Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5926 California Ave SW Unit C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
Orion
910 John Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity