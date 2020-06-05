All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

5801 Phinney Avenue North

5801 Phinney Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Phinney Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
203 Available 07/01/20 Woodland Park Zoo Location

This Phinney Ridge condo is across the street from the Woodland Park Zoo, w/a private balcony that overlooks the park. Freshly remodeled kitchen features updated appliances, under-mount sink & new counter tops. Corner-unit w/ lots of windows and great natural light. The living space has a newly renovated fireplace and is great for entertaining. Updated floors and paint throughout the unit. In-unit W/D, secured garage parking (one space) & tons of storage in the unit. Water, sewer & garbage fees are included in monthly rent. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Screening fees equal $40 per adult occupant and the minimum credit score is 650. Pet friendly w/additional pet rent.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5801-phinney-ave-n-seattle-wa-98103-usa-unit-203/c1c24beb-adc5-4932-aee4-d689a49435cf

(RLNE5814943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Phinney Avenue North have any available units?
5801 Phinney Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 Phinney Avenue North have?
Some of 5801 Phinney Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Phinney Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Phinney Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Phinney Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 5801 Phinney Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5801 Phinney Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Phinney Avenue North offers parking.
Does 5801 Phinney Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 Phinney Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Phinney Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5801 Phinney Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Phinney Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5801 Phinney Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Phinney Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Phinney Avenue North has units with dishwashers.

