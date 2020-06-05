5801 Phinney Avenue North

Amenities

203 Available 07/01/20 Woodland Park Zoo Location



This Phinney Ridge condo is across the street from the Woodland Park Zoo, w/a private balcony that overlooks the park. Freshly remodeled kitchen features updated appliances, under-mount sink & new counter tops. Corner-unit w/ lots of windows and great natural light. The living space has a newly renovated fireplace and is great for entertaining. Updated floors and paint throughout the unit. In-unit W/D, secured garage parking (one space) & tons of storage in the unit. Water, sewer & garbage fees are included in monthly rent. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Screening fees equal $40 per adult occupant and the minimum credit score is 650. Pet friendly w/additional pet rent.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5801-phinney-ave-n-seattle-wa-98103-usa-unit-203/c1c24beb-adc5-4932-aee4-d689a49435cf



