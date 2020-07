Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking pool garage guest suite hot tub yoga elevator bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse community garden dog park internet access lobby media room pool table sauna

Welcome to Met Tower - Seattle's premier location to live and play in the heart of Seattle. Recreation, neighborhood retail, and an exceptional living environment combine to give you an authentic Seattle experience. Offering the ultimate Seattle luxury with striking views of Elliot Bay, The Olympics, and the Cascades. The Met perfectly encapsulates the meaning of city life by offering easy access to everything that's important to you.