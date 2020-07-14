All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Vive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Vive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Vive

1516 NW 51st St · (206) 823-1717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy up to one month free! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Call the leasing office details.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1516 NW 51st St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 346 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 346 sqft

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 346 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 411 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

Unit 612 · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vive.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
car charging
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
game room
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
business center
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Vive Apartment Homes offers you an apartment in Seattle, WA, that is the epitome of fine urban living. Our luxurious community and comfortable homes are rivalled only by our prime location. A plethora of employment and educational opportunities are available as well as premier dining, top notch shopping, and many outdoor adventures.

Select from our studio and one-bedroom apartments that are designed with your modern lifestyle in mind. Release your inner chef as you prepare your family’s meals in kitchens that boast stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and stunning quartz countertops. Each home is custom designed to maximize space and comes equipped with a full-sized washer/dryer, Juliette balcony and grand floor-to-ceiling windows that offer spectacular views.

Our community amenities are equally impressive. Enjoy an afternoon grilling against views of the Olympic Mountains on our rooftop deck, playing a game of ping pong or just enjoying some quiet time in one of our entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $10
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vive have any available units?
Vive has 5 units available starting at $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Vive have?
Some of Vive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vive currently offering any rent specials?
Vive is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy up to one month free! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Call the leasing office details.
Is Vive pet-friendly?
Yes, Vive is pet friendly.
Does Vive offer parking?
Yes, Vive offers parking.
Does Vive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vive have a pool?
No, Vive does not have a pool.
Does Vive have accessible units?
Yes, Vive has accessible units.
Does Vive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Vive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity