Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible car charging clubhouse elevator fire pit game room pool table bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Vive Apartment Homes offers you an apartment in Seattle, WA, that is the epitome of fine urban living. Our luxurious community and comfortable homes are rivalled only by our prime location. A plethora of employment and educational opportunities are available as well as premier dining, top notch shopping, and many outdoor adventures.



Select from our studio and one-bedroom apartments that are designed with your modern lifestyle in mind. Release your inner chef as you prepare your family’s meals in kitchens that boast stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and stunning quartz countertops. Each home is custom designed to maximize space and comes equipped with a full-sized washer/dryer, Juliette balcony and grand floor-to-ceiling windows that offer spectacular views.



Our community amenities are equally impressive. Enjoy an afternoon grilling against views of the Olympic Mountains on our rooftop deck, playing a game of ping pong or just enjoying some quiet time in one of our entertainment