Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:54 PM

537 29th Ave S

537 29th Avenue South · (206) 203-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

537 29th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt #B · Avail. Aug 5

$1,920

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Charming two bed one bath home in Seattle Central District. The home includes hardwood floors in the bedrooms, open kitchen area, and & sliding doors to urban landscaping. Close to shopping, stores and schools.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/WoW9MwNLGuU

Terms: 1st, $1920 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Cats only with $20 month pet fee & 25% of one months rent security deposit. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 29th Ave S have any available units?
537 29th Ave S has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 537 29th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
537 29th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 29th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 537 29th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 537 29th Ave S offer parking?
No, 537 29th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 537 29th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 29th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 29th Ave S have a pool?
No, 537 29th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 537 29th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 537 29th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 537 29th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 29th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 29th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 29th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
