537 29th Ave S

Amenities
Charming two bed one bath home in Seattle Central District. The home includes hardwood floors in the bedrooms, open kitchen area, and & sliding doors to urban landscaping. Close to shopping, stores and schools.
Link to video: https://youtu.be/WoW9MwNLGuU
Terms: 1st, $1920 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Cats only with $20 month pet fee & 25% of one months rent security deposit. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.
Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria
Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.
Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management