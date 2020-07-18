537 29th Ave S

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Charming two bed one bath home in Seattle Central District. The home includes hardwood floors in the bedrooms, open kitchen area, and & sliding doors to urban landscaping. Close to shopping, stores and schools.



Link to video: https://youtu.be/WoW9MwNLGuU



Terms: 1st, $1920 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Cats only with $20 month pet fee & 25% of one months rent security deposit. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management