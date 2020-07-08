All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

526 Lakeside Avenue South

526 Lakeside Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

526 Lakeside Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Views and Waterfront living in a charming, peaceful setting. Kayak and paddle board right from the dock! Old world charm charm with new refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, partial views of waterfront and courtyard. Personal outside patio with breathtaking views year round. Laundry room with new washer dryer in your own apartment. Kitchen has new stainless steel fridge, electric range and has attached breakfast nook area to enjoy views. Secured, private gated entry leads to your new home thru gardens and courtyard. Personal Patio and garden space The outdoor grill area and dock are steps away toward lake Washington. This is a quiet, 1920\'s era 15 unit apartment building with old world charm throughout. Short walk to trendy restaurants, market, Starbucks, hair salon, Crossfit, yoga, bike shop and more. Short bike ride or run to Madison Park along Lake Washington Blvd. Bus to downtown right outside and Microsoft commuter bus two blocks away. Great neighbors! Optional private garage spot. Easy to commute: One block to free Via transport to Light Rail station, bus to downtown, Microsoft commuter bus, fast access to I 90, bike or walk along Lake Washington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Lakeside Avenue South have any available units?
526 Lakeside Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 Lakeside Avenue South have?
Some of 526 Lakeside Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Lakeside Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
526 Lakeside Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Lakeside Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 526 Lakeside Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 526 Lakeside Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 526 Lakeside Avenue South offers parking.
Does 526 Lakeside Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 Lakeside Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Lakeside Avenue South have a pool?
No, 526 Lakeside Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 526 Lakeside Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 526 Lakeside Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Lakeside Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 Lakeside Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

