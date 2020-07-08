526 Lakeside Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage yoga

Views and Waterfront living in a charming, peaceful setting. Kayak and paddle board right from the dock! Old world charm charm with new refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, partial views of waterfront and courtyard. Personal outside patio with breathtaking views year round. Laundry room with new washer dryer in your own apartment. Kitchen has new stainless steel fridge, electric range and has attached breakfast nook area to enjoy views. Secured, private gated entry leads to your new home thru gardens and courtyard. Personal Patio and garden space The outdoor grill area and dock are steps away toward lake Washington. This is a quiet, 1920\'s era 15 unit apartment building with old world charm throughout. Short walk to trendy restaurants, market, Starbucks, hair salon, Crossfit, yoga, bike shop and more. Short bike ride or run to Madison Park along Lake Washington Blvd. Bus to downtown right outside and Microsoft commuter bus two blocks away. Great neighbors! Optional private garage spot. Easy to commute: One block to free Via transport to Light Rail station, bus to downtown, Microsoft commuter bus, fast access to I 90, bike or walk along Lake Washington.