5258 Erskine Way

Totally furnished private 1 bedroom apartment in a house with WIFI, and all utilities included. Its available short or long term. Perfect for someone relocating, remodeling, or visiting Seattle for an extended period of time. Just bring your laptop, cell and clothes. We provide Linens, dishes, internet and an WIFI. If you stay six months or more, rent is reduced by $100 per month. There is an additional charge $250 per month for a second person to cover utilities, wear and tear. Relax in this first floor owner occupied duplex with its own private entrance. Available mid-November Convenient to downtown, SeaTac, freeways, hospitals, transit, and more!



There is a one month minimum. Act fast and this could be your new home away from home. And, you will beat the spring rates. If you drive by-dont disturb the occupants. This mid-century modern apartment is located a couple blocks from the the heart of West Seattle shopping and dining district, year round farmers market, and grocery stores and mass transit. Walking distance to Lincoln Park and a few minute bike ride or drive to Alki beach and a golf course. Excellent public transit. Lincoln Park has a saltwater pool, old growth forest, trails a and a Beach. This wonderful apartment belongs to a friend of mine. Quite a few people have stayed 6 to 12 months because they enjoyed the place and the location and the quiet. Call for an appointment today! Smoking not permitted inside. 1 Small pet negotiable. Corporate rentals allowed- just call or text. Winter ski bus stops nearby. Location is close to downtown Seattle, as well as airport, Burien and more. Parking is on street, but it is plentiful.