Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5258 Erskine Way

5258 Erskine Way SW · No Longer Available
Location

5258 Erskine Way SW, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Totally furnished private 1 bedroom apartment in a house with WIFI, and all utilities included. Its available short or long term. Perfect for someone relocating, remodeling, or visiting Seattle for an extended period of time. Just bring your laptop, cell and clothes. We provide Linens, dishes, internet and an WIFI. If you stay six months or more, rent is reduced by $100 per month. There is an additional charge $250 per month for a second person to cover utilities, wear and tear. Relax in this first floor owner occupied duplex with its own private entrance. Available mid-November Convenient to downtown, SeaTac, freeways, hospitals, transit, and more!

There is a one month minimum. Act fast and this could be your new home away from home. And, you will beat the spring rates. If you drive by-dont disturb the occupants. This mid-century modern apartment is located a couple blocks from the the heart of West Seattle shopping and dining district, year round farmers market, and grocery stores and mass transit. Walking distance to Lincoln Park and a few minute bike ride or drive to Alki beach and a golf course. Excellent public transit. Lincoln Park has a saltwater pool, old growth forest, trails a and a Beach. This wonderful apartment belongs to a friend of mine. Quite a few people have stayed 6 to 12 months because they enjoyed the place and the location and the quiet. Call for an appointment today! Smoking not permitted inside. 1 Small pet negotiable. Corporate rentals allowed- just call or text. Winter ski bus stops nearby. Location is close to downtown Seattle, as well as airport, Burien and more. Parking is on street, but it is plentiful.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5258 Erskine Way have any available units?
5258 Erskine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5258 Erskine Way have?
Some of 5258 Erskine Way's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5258 Erskine Way currently offering any rent specials?
5258 Erskine Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5258 Erskine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5258 Erskine Way is pet friendly.
Does 5258 Erskine Way offer parking?
Yes, 5258 Erskine Way does offer parking.
Does 5258 Erskine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5258 Erskine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5258 Erskine Way have a pool?
Yes, 5258 Erskine Way has a pool.
Does 5258 Erskine Way have accessible units?
No, 5258 Erskine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5258 Erskine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5258 Erskine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
