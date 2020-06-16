Amenities
4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 Available 08/17/19 Gorgeous Turn-Key Condo in the U-District - Unbeatable Location! - ***Application Pending***
This condo features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & concrete counter tops, bamboo floors and a washer and dryer in unit.Close to UW, restaurants & effortless access to downtown Seattle & Eastside. Secured building access, on-site manager, guest parking & dedicated carport spot. Rooftop deck, pool, gym, sauna, clubhouse & storage locker in basement. From the rooftop deck, enjoy amazing views of the city, Lake WA & Mt. Rainier!
$100 w/s/g
$50 Electrical
$75 for parking
Semi-furnished!
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 08/17/2019
#2015
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4626707)