Seattle, WA
4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103

4540 8th Avenue Northeast · (206) 225-2243
Location

4540 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
sauna
4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 Available 08/17/19 Gorgeous Turn-Key Condo in the U-District - Unbeatable Location! - ***Application Pending***

This condo features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & concrete counter tops, bamboo floors and a washer and dryer in unit.Close to UW, restaurants & effortless access to downtown Seattle & Eastside. Secured building access, on-site manager, guest parking & dedicated carport spot. Rooftop deck, pool, gym, sauna, clubhouse & storage locker in basement. From the rooftop deck, enjoy amazing views of the city, Lake WA & Mt. Rainier!

$100 w/s/g
$50 Electrical
$75 for parking

Semi-furnished!

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 08/17/2019

#2015

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4626707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 have any available units?
4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 have?
Some of 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 currently offering any rent specials?
4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 pet-friendly?
No, 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 offer parking?
Yes, 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 does offer parking.
Does 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 have a pool?
Yes, 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 has a pool.
Does 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 have accessible units?
No, 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 does not have units with dishwashers.
