Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking sauna

4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103 Available 08/17/19 Gorgeous Turn-Key Condo in the U-District - Unbeatable Location! - ***Application Pending***



This condo features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & concrete counter tops, bamboo floors and a washer and dryer in unit.Close to UW, restaurants & effortless access to downtown Seattle & Eastside. Secured building access, on-site manager, guest parking & dedicated carport spot. Rooftop deck, pool, gym, sauna, clubhouse & storage locker in basement. From the rooftop deck, enjoy amazing views of the city, Lake WA & Mt. Rainier!



$100 w/s/g

$50 Electrical

$75 for parking



Semi-furnished!



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 08/17/2019



#2015



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4626707)