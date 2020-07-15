/
Shoreline Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
28 Apartments For Rent Near Shoreline Community College
8 Units Available
Parkwood
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,495
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
116 Units Available
Echo Lake
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
983 sqft
NOW OPEN for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
21 Units Available
Echo Lake
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,540
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
9 Units Available
Highland Terrace
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
834 sqft
Located within walking distance of bus stops and restaurants. Plenty of parking and bike storage space available. Upgraded apartments have wood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
6 Units Available
Echo Lake
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,540
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
5 Units Available
Meridian Park
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
947 sqft
Modern community near I-5 and the bus line. Within walking distance of parks and entertainment. On-site fitness center, internet cafe, and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
11 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
6 Units Available
Bitter Lake
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
907 sqft
Just across the street from the Interurban Trail, our one and two bedroom homes feature new appliances, updated kitchens, large patios and wood-burning fireplaces. Our convenient location is perfect for all your needs.
205 Units Available
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
1 Unit Available
Bitter Lake
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
574 sqft
One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer.
7 Units Available
Bitter Lake
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
4 Units Available
Bitter Lake
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northlink Apartments in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Broadview
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,235
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
844 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Seattle and close to shopping and dining. Pet-friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, large closets and great views. Close to bus lines.
1 Unit Available
Bitter Lake
13717 Linden Ave N Apt 221
13717 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful One bedroom, one bathroom near Aurora Shopping Center in Seattle.
1 Unit Available
Bitter Lake
12555 Dayton Ave N
12555 Dayton Avenue North, Seattle, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
1910 sqft
Call today for more information! 206-350-3411 Rent to Own our FULLY REMODELED RAMBLER - $200k invested EVERYTHING updated. New wood floors, doors, windows, sliders, appliances, heated tile.
1 Unit Available
Broadview
11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A
11211 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A Available 04/05/20 FABULOUS GREENWOOD 2 BEDROOM + DEN TOWNHOUSE! - Stunning 2 bedroom + den townhouse tucked away within the Broadview Community. Providing plenty of space, peace and privacy. AVAILABLE 4/9/2020.
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
14928-5th Ave NE
14928 5th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1540 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom/1.75 bath in Convenient location - 3 bed/ 2 bath = 2 bedrooms , 1 bath - upstairs 1 bed (very large) 1 bath downstairs-attached garage. Downstairs outer room and bedroom are carpeted.
1 Unit Available
8614 238th St SW 202
8614 238th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
866 sqft
Eighteen Firs Condo - Property Id: 221924 Condo for rent in Edmonds. Excellent location 7 minutes drive from downtown Edmonds. Close to freeway, train, ferry, bus line. 1-year lease minimum. Water, Sewer, Garbage included.
1 Unit Available
Bitter Lake
14018 Greenwood Ave N
14018 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1246 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedrooms, One and a Half Bathroom in Seattle.
1 Unit Available
Haller Lake
14340 Lenora Place North
14340 Lenora Place North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1560 sqft
This is a great corner-unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome near Haller Lake. The two upstairs bedrooms both have en suite bathrooms and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Garage parking for 1 car.
1 Unit Available
Bitter Lake
312 N 115th St
312 N 115th St, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1350 sqft
Stunning Town Home with Views of the Sound! - Welcome home to this stunning three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in Bitter Lake.
1 Unit Available
Echo Lake
19265 Burke Ave N
19265 Burke Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
19265 Burke Ave N Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House in Shoreline with Large Fenced Yard - Shoreline home available in great neighborhood. 3 bedrooms plus a large bonus room and one bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
127 NE 164th St lower
127 Northeast 164th Street, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
small two bedroom basement apartment in house - Property Id: 138752 Ridgecrest neighborhood close to all amenities you need.
1 Unit Available
Broadview
14045 Greenwood Ave N
14045 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Amazing studio in Broadview/Bitter Lake. Remodeled in a condo style with tile and stone finishes. Small and friendly complex. Separate carpeted sleeping area with mahogany closet/divider feels like a one bedroom.