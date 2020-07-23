/
58 Apartments for rent in Duvall, WA📍
1 Unit Available
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103
14722 1st Lane Northeast, Duvall, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1228 sqft
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103 Available 08/07/20 Rare 2 bedroom 2.5 bath + den and garage in downtown Duvall! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with finished multi-purpose room.
1 Unit Available
26914 Northeast 144th Place
26914 Northeast 144th Place, Duvall, WA
Studio
$1,120
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This private studio has its own entrance as well as attached garage space that houses the laundry area. It's a light and airy upstairs unit with no living space below. The kitchenet has a glass cook top and a full size microwave.
1 Unit Available
26726 NE Anderson St
26726 Northeast Anderson Street, Duvall, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,176
1140 sqft
Charming Duvall Cul De Sac 3B/2BA - Property Id: 210669 Great in-town living with a valley view off the back deck! Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the best of Duvall. At the end of quiet cul-de-sac next door to Cherry Valley Elementary School.
Results within 5 miles of Duvall
Verified
4 Units Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,876
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1337 sqft
Residents enjoy community with gym, BBQ grill area and communal pool. Units feature bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located minutes from MFST campus and downtown Redmond.
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
22651 NE Alder Crest Dr Unit 101
22651 Northeast Alder Crest Drive, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1389 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill, Redmond.
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
22741 Ne 91st Way
22741 NE 91st Way, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1680 sqft
22741 NE 91st Way, Redmond, WA 98053 $2695 per month - Redmond Ridge well maintained 3 bed/2.5 bath home for lease. Beautiful home in park like setting with community playgrounds nearby and nature trails throughout the community.
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
10515 221st Ln NE, Unit 203
10515 221st Lane Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1089 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom - CEDAR PARK at REDMOND RIDGE - HIGHLY sought after Redmond Ridge!! Two bedroom, end unit with lots of light and large one car garage with plenty of storage. Covered Trex deck.
Results within 10 miles of Duvall
Verified
3 Units Available
River's Edge
500 E Fremont St, Monroe, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River’s edge is Monroe’s newest affordable community! Built for quality, comfort, and convenience, these generously sized apartments are equipped with an attractive collection of modern appliances, fixtures, and accessories.
Verified
6 Units Available
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl, Sammamish, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1233 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Soaring Eagle Regional Park. Community offers rooftop deck, parlor with billiards and fitness center. Apartments feature multiple closets, keyless entry, and washer and dryer.
Verified
49 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,440
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Verified
18 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,607
1174 sqft
A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors. All in a convenient, vibrant location that lets you live, work and play with unparalleled luxury and ease.
Verified
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,560
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Verified
10 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,576
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
901 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Verified
8 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,625
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,871
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to the Sammamish River Trail and Downtown Redmond. Urban living with spacious interiors and large windows with stunning views. Homes offer dens, washers and dryers, and quartz countertops.
Verified
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified
139 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1093 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Verified
12 Units Available
Bear Creek
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Verified
14 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Verified
11 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified
21 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,590
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Verified
11 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,500
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Verified
8 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green-friendly apartment community close to Sammamish River Trail. Spacious townhomes and flats with oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and private balconies, decks or patios. Community offers a swimming pool and spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
6 Units Available
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street, Sammamish, WA
Studio
$1,476
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1219 sqft
Located on the desirable Sammamish Plateau, Saffron's elegantly eclectic community features distinctive floor plans for your sophisticated lifestyle.
Verified
8 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,098
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Duvall area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
