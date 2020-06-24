Amenities

4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B Available 01/24/20 Short term lease to May 2020 - Convenient 2 beds plus den, 2.5 bath in UW area - Rare opportunity to live within walking distance in the heart of U. Dist.! This newer craftsman style 3 story townhouse has 2 br plus den & 2.25 bth. Upper 2 br with vaulted ceiling has each own spacious bathroom. The lower bedroom is much smaller best used for an office space. 1 car garage and fenced backyard. Open floor plan with hardwood floor, and carpet. Looking for move in now not in the Fall. This is a for a short term leasing only through May 2020.



This townhouse features radiant rich hardwood floor, designer kitchen cabinets, pantry, island, SS appliances, gas cook top and gas fireplace. Very low maintenance yard and very convenient location!



Washer/dryer in unit. First, last and security deposit at move-in. Security deposit equals to one month's rent. $43 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking. For showing, please text or call Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment required.



No Cats Allowed



