Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B

4515 8th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4515 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B Available 01/24/20 Short term lease to May 2020 - Convenient 2 beds plus den, 2.5 bath in UW area - Rare opportunity to live within walking distance in the heart of U. Dist.! This newer craftsman style 3 story townhouse has 2 br plus den & 2.25 bth. Upper 2 br with vaulted ceiling has each own spacious bathroom. The lower bedroom is much smaller best used for an office space. 1 car garage and fenced backyard. Open floor plan with hardwood floor, and carpet. Looking for move in now not in the Fall. This is a for a short term leasing only through May 2020.

This townhouse features radiant rich hardwood floor, designer kitchen cabinets, pantry, island, SS appliances, gas cook top and gas fireplace. Very low maintenance yard and very convenient location!

Washer/dryer in unit. First, last and security deposit at move-in. Security deposit equals to one month's rent. $43 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking. For showing, please text or call Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2815392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B have any available units?
4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B have?
Some of 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B offers parking.
Does 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B have a pool?
No, 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
