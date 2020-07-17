All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4351 31st Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4351 31st Ave W
Last updated March 27 2019 at 7:14 AM

4351 31st Ave W

4351 31st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4351 31st Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming, recently remodeled 900 sqft Magnolia 2 bedroom 1 bath is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood with an easy commute to Downtown and South Lake. A bus line with 2 routes to downtown (routes 24 and 33) is a one minute walk away. For bicyclists, there are safe routes from the apartment all the way to South Lake Union or downtown for a delightful 25-30 minute ride. Discovery Park is a 10 min walk or 2 min drive away!

The apartment was remodeled in 2017 -- new floors, new paint, new lighting, new roof, updated kitchen, updated bath, updated windows -- you will love it! The home also has an outdoor balcony space (perfect for grilling!), washer/dryer, includes 1 outdoor parking space, and has plenty of on-street parking nearby.

- Pets allowed, but require additional lease terms
- Available April 1, 12-month lease required
- Due at signing: last month's rent, $1500 security deposit
- Tenant pays all utilities - $40 application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 31st Ave W have any available units?
4351 31st Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4351 31st Ave W have?
Some of 4351 31st Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4351 31st Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
4351 31st Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 31st Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4351 31st Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 4351 31st Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 4351 31st Ave W offers parking.
Does 4351 31st Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4351 31st Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 31st Ave W have a pool?
No, 4351 31st Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 4351 31st Ave W have accessible units?
No, 4351 31st Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 31st Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4351 31st Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University