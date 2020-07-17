4351 31st Ave W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming, recently remodeled 900 sqft Magnolia 2 bedroom 1 bath is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood with an easy commute to Downtown and South Lake. A bus line with 2 routes to downtown (routes 24 and 33) is a one minute walk away. For bicyclists, there are safe routes from the apartment all the way to South Lake Union or downtown for a delightful 25-30 minute ride. Discovery Park is a 10 min walk or 2 min drive away!



The apartment was remodeled in 2017 -- new floors, new paint, new lighting, new roof, updated kitchen, updated bath, updated windows -- you will love it! The home also has an outdoor balcony space (perfect for grilling!), washer/dryer, includes 1 outdoor parking space, and has plenty of on-street parking nearby.



- Pets allowed, but require additional lease terms

- Available April 1, 12-month lease required

- Due at signing: last month's rent, $1500 security deposit

- Tenant pays all utilities - $40 application fee