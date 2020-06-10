All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

3931 Midvale Ave N

3931 Midvale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3931 Midvale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
garage
3931 Midvale Ave N Available 05/01/19 Fremont House - Available May 1st! Enjoy living life in the dynamic Fremont neighborhood! This traditional three bedroom house is complete with hardwood wood floors, a huge backyard, one car garage and one off street parking space. The upstairs boasts an oversized bedroom or this space could be used as an office, media, or play room. Youll love the bright natural light throughout. Fremont is the iconic neighborhood of Seattle. Walk to coffee shops, Indie boutiques, pubs, and family owned restaurants. Hop on your bike and explore the ship canal or the Fremont Sunday market with food trucks, fresh produce and local art. The University of Washington is just minutes away as well and the Burke Gilman Trail. Easy access to I-99 and an easy commute to downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, Google, Tableau, and Microsoft Connector. No pets and no smokers, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #fremontrentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #UofW #Tableau #Google #Burkegilmantrail #shipcanal

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4785711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 Midvale Ave N have any available units?
3931 Midvale Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3931 Midvale Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3931 Midvale Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 Midvale Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3931 Midvale Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3931 Midvale Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3931 Midvale Ave N offers parking.
Does 3931 Midvale Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3931 Midvale Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 Midvale Ave N have a pool?
No, 3931 Midvale Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3931 Midvale Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3931 Midvale Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 Midvale Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3931 Midvale Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3931 Midvale Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3931 Midvale Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
