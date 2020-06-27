Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3922 Meridian Ave North Available 09/07/19 4 Month Lease Term (Lease ends 12/31/2018) Welcome home to this light and bright Wallingford Charmer! - ***4 Month Term Lease ONLY***

Lease ends 12/31/2019

Short Term Rental (UN-furnished)

Welcome home to this light and bright Wallingford Charmer!

Gleaming hardwood floors as you enter, the main floor consists of living room with fireplace, cute dining room space, updated kitchen with new appliances and granite counter-tops, updated full bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The basement is a partially finished space with 2 bedrooms, half bathroom and laundry room / storage area. Huge backyard, 1 car garage and off street parking complete this home. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains the yard. Application fee is $45 per adult. Refundable Security deposit is $1500. First month's rent and Security deposit moves you in (if qualified) Tenant pays all utilities including the oil heat. Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $500. Schedule a tour online, this one will go fast!



To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/ed6aa1a07d

$45 application fee per adult

Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE5068081)