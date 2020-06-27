All apartments in Seattle
3922 Meridian Ave North
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

3922 Meridian Ave North

3922 Meridian Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3922 Meridian Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3922 Meridian Ave North Available 09/07/19 4 Month Lease Term (Lease ends 12/31/2018) Welcome home to this light and bright Wallingford Charmer! - ***4 Month Term Lease ONLY***
Lease ends 12/31/2019
Short Term Rental (UN-furnished)
Welcome home to this light and bright Wallingford Charmer!
Gleaming hardwood floors as you enter, the main floor consists of living room with fireplace, cute dining room space, updated kitchen with new appliances and granite counter-tops, updated full bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The basement is a partially finished space with 2 bedrooms, half bathroom and laundry room / storage area. Huge backyard, 1 car garage and off street parking complete this home. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains the yard. Application fee is $45 per adult. Refundable Security deposit is $1500. First month's rent and Security deposit moves you in (if qualified) Tenant pays all utilities including the oil heat. Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $500. Schedule a tour online, this one will go fast!

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/ed6aa1a07d
$45 application fee per adult
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5068081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Meridian Ave North have any available units?
3922 Meridian Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 Meridian Ave North have?
Some of 3922 Meridian Ave North's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Meridian Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Meridian Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Meridian Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 Meridian Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 3922 Meridian Ave North offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Meridian Ave North offers parking.
Does 3922 Meridian Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Meridian Ave North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Meridian Ave North have a pool?
No, 3922 Meridian Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Meridian Ave North have accessible units?
No, 3922 Meridian Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Meridian Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 Meridian Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.
