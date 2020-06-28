All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

3832 NE 85th St

3832 Northeast 85th Street · No Longer Available
Seattle
Wedgwood
Location

3832 Northeast 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled Wedgewood Home! - Recently remodeled 1940's home in the heart of Wedgewood! Southern exposure delivers lots of light into an open floor plan, living room gives onto a fully remodeled kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and French-door access to a deck and fully fenced backyard. Main Level, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs, a large bedroom with a walk-in closet, full bath, additional large room with nice big window that can be used as a TV room or bedroom, laundry room with utility sink. No smoking and pets on approval.

First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent)

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $10,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5115124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3832 NE 85th St have any available units?
3832 NE 85th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3832 NE 85th St have?
Some of 3832 NE 85th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3832 NE 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
3832 NE 85th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 NE 85th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3832 NE 85th St is pet friendly.
Does 3832 NE 85th St offer parking?
No, 3832 NE 85th St does not offer parking.
Does 3832 NE 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3832 NE 85th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 NE 85th St have a pool?
No, 3832 NE 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 3832 NE 85th St have accessible units?
No, 3832 NE 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 NE 85th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3832 NE 85th St does not have units with dishwashers.
