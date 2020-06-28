3832 NE 85th St

Amenities

Remodeled Wedgewood Home! - Recently remodeled 1940's home in the heart of Wedgewood! Southern exposure delivers lots of light into an open floor plan, living room gives onto a fully remodeled kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and French-door access to a deck and fully fenced backyard. Main Level, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs, a large bedroom with a walk-in closet, full bath, additional large room with nice big window that can be used as a TV room or bedroom, laundry room with utility sink. No smoking and pets on approval.



First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent)



www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $10,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5115124)