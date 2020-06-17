Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3813 N.E. 123rd St. Available 08/01/19 Amazing updated bungalow offers balance of era charm and modern musts. - Amazing updated bungalow offers balance of era charm and modern musts. Guests are welcomed by brick patio with a fountain, cover front porch and gorgeously maintained gardens. Relaxation begins on entry to open plan living area; the hardwoods gleaming by the natural light of the abundant oversized windows. Open gorgeous kitchen is perfect for both entertaining and life on the go- island seating, stone counters, stainless appliances and gas cooking. Doors out to the deck and backyard lawn for play. Detached Garage suitable for parking, with convenient remote control entry. Blocks to shops, restaurants, Bartells and cafes.



(RLNE4379192)