Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

3800 Aurora Ave Nth

3800 Aurora Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
dog park
air conditioning
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
AMAZING BRAND NEW PROPERTY IN SOUGHT AFTER DISTRICT
Tastefully decorated huge 7 beds, 3 bath in Downtown Seattles newer trendy neighborhood, gourmet kitchen, 2 balconies, and patio with BBQ! Perfectly located in the highly sought after Columbia City in South Seattle. Minutes away from Downtown Pike market and Space needle and convention center. Enjoy bars, restaurants, farmer markets, grocery stores and light rail/ bus lines all within blocks. This home is perfect for families, groups and business travel. AC and tank-less HOT water. Sleeps 13+
This property has a key pad and/or key box for entry. Your personal door code is sent out day of arrival.
We have FREE high speed WIFI, cable and phone service for calling all included.
This vibrant neighborhood has a new grocery store, PCC, which is right across the street. The movie theater, the Columbia City Bakery, tons of great restaurants, gyms, live music venues and fun bars on the block. There is a Starbucks on the corner, a beautiful library across the street, the post office is around the corner, a dog park is close and the Lake and Mt. Baker Rowing Club are a 15-minute walk through the park and playing fields. There is a Farmers Market in the city on Wednesdays all Summer.
Car, bus, light rail. Lyft is preferred and often times less expensive than uber. Boasting a 92 Walk Score, it is the best of city and neighborhood living with an easy commute to SODO, Downtown, the Eastside and the airport. The Microsoft Connector and Public Bus stops a block away, with a short walk to Light Rail. Starbucks headquarters, Boeing Field, Amazon, Microsoft, University of Washington and all the major Hospitals are easy commutes. The International District and the stadiums are just a few stops on the Light Rail, along with Benaroya Hall (symphony) and the flagship Nordstrom Downtown.
This is a close courtyard community are all owners have great pride in their homes and in being good neighbors.
1 KING BEDROOM top floor
1 queen bedroom m

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

