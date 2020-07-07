All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3617 Bagley Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3617 Bagley Ave N
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

3617 Bagley Ave N

3617 Bagley Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3617 Bagley Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
3617 Bagley Ave N Available 06/01/20 3D TOUR ONLINE - 3 Bed/2 Bath Craftsman w/ views and rooftop deck! - Virtual Tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/641912

Available June 1st! Enjoy stunning views of South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle from this beautiful Wallingford Craftsman. This home is a short walk to Gas Works park providing easy access to the Burke Gilman Trail and ideally located near the Fremont and Wallingford neighborhoods.

This home is both classic and unique with beautiful hardwood floors, custom millwork, and old world charm with new world finishes. The 2500 sqft of finished space includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens and a rooftop deck with sprawling views of the city. The main floor houses a living room, formal dining room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and kitchen with backyard access. The top floor features a chic retro styled kitchen, full bathroom with large soaking tub and huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and 2 walk-in closets.

Accessible from an exterior stairwell connecting all floors is a large rooftop deck, furnished with oversized loungers, covered picnic table and built in gas grill.

Property Amenities:
- Shared driveway w/ parking for 1 vehicle
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Gas Stovetop
- Double Oven
- Washer/Dryer
- Unfinished basement w/ additional storage spce
- Rooftop Deck w/ built in grill
- Large yard / Garden Beds

Additional Information:
- No Smoking
- Cats allowed (case by case w/ additional deposit)
- All utilities paid by tenant

Move-in Fees:
- First Month: $3,900.00
- Security Deposit: $3,900.00 minus cost of application fees
- Application Fee: $43.00 per adult occupant

Application Criteria: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Please contact annemarie (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com or text (206) 229-4300 with questions.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5730333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Bagley Ave N have any available units?
3617 Bagley Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Bagley Ave N have?
Some of 3617 Bagley Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Bagley Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Bagley Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Bagley Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 Bagley Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3617 Bagley Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Bagley Ave N offers parking.
Does 3617 Bagley Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 Bagley Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Bagley Ave N have a pool?
No, 3617 Bagley Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Bagley Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3617 Bagley Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Bagley Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 Bagley Ave N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate
3040 17th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Viva
1111 East Union Street
Seattle, WA 98122
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University