3617 Bagley Ave N Available 06/01/20 3D TOUR ONLINE - 3 Bed/2 Bath Craftsman w/ views and rooftop deck! - Virtual Tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/641912



Available June 1st! Enjoy stunning views of South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle from this beautiful Wallingford Craftsman. This home is a short walk to Gas Works park providing easy access to the Burke Gilman Trail and ideally located near the Fremont and Wallingford neighborhoods.



This home is both classic and unique with beautiful hardwood floors, custom millwork, and old world charm with new world finishes. The 2500 sqft of finished space includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens and a rooftop deck with sprawling views of the city. The main floor houses a living room, formal dining room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and kitchen with backyard access. The top floor features a chic retro styled kitchen, full bathroom with large soaking tub and huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and 2 walk-in closets.



Accessible from an exterior stairwell connecting all floors is a large rooftop deck, furnished with oversized loungers, covered picnic table and built in gas grill.



Property Amenities:

- Shared driveway w/ parking for 1 vehicle

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Gas Stovetop

- Double Oven

- Washer/Dryer

- Unfinished basement w/ additional storage spce

- Rooftop Deck w/ built in grill

- Large yard / Garden Beds



Additional Information:

- No Smoking

- Cats allowed (case by case w/ additional deposit)

- All utilities paid by tenant



Move-in Fees:

- First Month: $3,900.00

- Security Deposit: $3,900.00 minus cost of application fees

- Application Fee: $43.00 per adult occupant



Application Criteria: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Please contact annemarie (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com or text (206) 229-4300 with questions.



No Dogs Allowed



